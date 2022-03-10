Fashion brands setting the bar for change and redefining what luxury means

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to www.harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The March 2022 issue is out on newsstands now.

Anything new in fashion requires major disruption. These days, change is not simply coming from conglomerate-backed brands, which have the singular power that comes hand in hand with having a large pool of resources, including channels of communication, and a long and often rich history.

Independent brands are gaining much strength and visibility from being united in numbers and through the communities they stand with. Telfar and Pyer Moss, for example, have set the bar not only with their designs, but also the diversity they champion.

Collina Strada, Chromat and Christian Siriano have specifically designed for people with disabilities and highlighted how much fashion needs to consider their needs. Here, however, we round up the names that have not only changed fashion, but are also setting the course for what is to come.

Balenciaga

What is obvious now is that underdogs heading large fashion companies are at the top of their game. Take Kering-owned Balenciaga, which has kept the world on its toes under the creative direction of Demna (who recently elected to go by his first name only).

Demna has erased the boundaries between haute couture and streetwear, and completely upended what a fashion show or collaboration is today.

Instead of a traditional show for spring/summer 2022, he released a mini episode of The Simpsons - the show itself took place on the pre-screening red carpet, blurring the lines between attendees and models. What's next? The metaverse, according to Balenciaga.

"Right now, the climax of interaction with a luxury brand is that you click 'like' or 'comment' or buy something. I think we can get to the next level," explained Mr Cedric Charbit, chief executive officer of the brand, at the 2021 edition of Voices, the Business of Fashion's annual gathering.

In fact, the executive envisions Balenciaga as less of a brand and more of "a platform where anything is possible and where innovation comes first; a platform where the right conversations can happen - it's why we can do couture in 2021 and Fortnite in the same quarter".

Prada

Speaking of universes, Prada, which delves in cinema, architecture and art, among other things, has significantly changed the digital communication game under Mr Lorenzo Bertelli - the son of Miuccia Prada and the company's chief executive officer Patrizio Bertelli - who is being groomed to take over the reins.

There is no question that Prada has changed fashion itself - it is notorious for being esoteric and intellectual - but it has become much more accessible and fun in its messaging. It resonates with a new generation of highly savvy, social media-driven consumers.

Each campaign of the Pradaverse feels like a full-fledged, world-travelling project with extensive ideation and participation. Its most recent show for spring/summer 2022, staged in Milan and Shanghai, and broadcast simultaneously side by side, was a testament to a brand "thinking fashion", where its most interesting endeavours lie beyond clothing.

"Doing these shows simultaneously demonstrates a new possibility," explained co-creative director Raf Simons post-show. "Community is a vital idea: drawing together people who share ideologies, values and beliefs."

3537

As Simons says, communities are integral to change - and communities always need space. Dover Street Market's Mr Adrian Joffe understood this when he founded the company, which has become the space for pop-up events internationally.

It changed the way people experience shopping and, ultimately, how products are created and marketed. Mr Joffe's new project, 3537, is a reversal of his original idea. It is fundamentally a cultural centre where "maybe the retail space will be part of the event, rather than the event being part of the retail space", he shared in an interview with Business of Fashion.

This more efficiently addresses the issues and themes that not only fashion, but also society as a whole must tackle. "Convinced that artists are a part of the essential first line of our collective reaction to the climate emergency, 3537 is opening its doors to artists and thinkers bearing an ecological message, from the protection of biodiversity to documenting climate-related migrations," said a statement.

Chloe