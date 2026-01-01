Fan Bingbing launches her beauty brand Fan Beauty Diary with fan meet

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(Clockwise from left) Chinese actress Fan Bingbing, Leekaja salon at Tangs and the Peekaboo bag from Fendi's Emily in Paris capsule collection.

Fan Bingbing to meet fans at Singapore launch of her beauty brand

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing will be at Jewel Changi Airport on Jan 3 for the launch of her beauty brand Fan Beauty Diary at Watson s. It kick-starts Watsons Shopathon Mania, the health and beauty chain’s busy schedule of events at different branches in January.

Fan s w ho spend $499 on Fan Beauty products, sold exclusively at Watsons, will be invited to meet and take pictures with the star . Products have to be purchased by Jan 1 online or in selected stores by 4pm on Jan 3.

Fan Beauty Diary’s hottest products are its facial sheet masks, which is not surprising as the 44-year-old porcelain-skinned actress is dubbed “mask queen” for her love of facial sheet masks.

Bestsellers include the Seagrape Deep Hydrating Water Gel Mask ($27), the first product launched in 2019. Other masks include Dragon’s Blood Lentinus Fermentation Facial Treatment Mask ($28) that blends botanical extracts with fermentation technology, and Astaxanthin Coffee Double Anti-Wrinkle Icy Morning Mask ($31) for antioxidant care and skin firming.

The brand has been rapidly expanding its South-east Asian presence. In 2024, Fan Beauty Diary joined Singapore’s TikTok shop, its first foray out of Chinese e-commerce platforms. In August, it launched at Malaysia’s Watsons.

Till Feb 4, shoppers who spend $249 or more on Fan Beauty Diary goods will receive a limited-editio n m ake-up pouch, while stocks last.

Info: The event will be held at Level 2 South Gateway Garden, Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, on Jan 3 at 4pm. Fan Beauty Diary is available at watsons.com.sg and in 22 selected stores including at Ngee Ann City, Bugis Junction and VivoCity.

Leekaja opens flagship salon at Tangs

The Leekaja salon space at Tangs. PHOTO: LEEKAJA

South Korean hair salon chain Leekaja opened its new flagship at Tangs in November, nine years after it opened its first Singapore salon at Mandarin Gallery mall in 2016.

The new Orchard Road space seeks to offer a high-end experience, led by director Lois Park and a team of South Korean stylists.

Its signature treatments include the 100 per cent vegan Kerasilk Taoyaka ritual and the eco-conscious Goldwell Topchic Zero colour (both from $300). It also offers “facial-grade haircare”, relying on advanced haircare products by the likes of the brand Goldwell, said to repair hair while styling, according to Leekaja in a statement.

The chain is widely recognised as the first franchised South Korean hair salon brand. It opened its first overseas branch in Los Angeles in 1997 and now has more than 200 outposts, including in China, the United States, Cambodia and Malaysia. Leekaja is named after its founder, veteran K-beauty businesswoman Lee Kaja, who opened her first salon in 1972.

She says: “For over 50 years, we’ve been dedicated to enhancing natural beauty while paving the way for the internalisation of Korean beauty. We are excited to bring our unique blend of luxury aesthetic, expert training and truly attentive service to our discerning clientele in Singapore.”

Info: The salon is at 04-12/13 Tang Plaza, 310 Orchard Road, and opens from 10.30am to 7.30pm daily.

Fendi drops Emily In Paris capsule collection

The Peekaboo bag from Fendi's Emily In Paris capsule collection. PHOTO: FENDI

Italian high fashion house Fendi dropped its Emily In Paris capsule collection on Dec 18, the same day the fifth season of the hit Netflix series was released.

The collection features two of the brand’s signature Baguette bag ($6,200) and one Peekaboo ($9,850), all cheerfully coloured in the spirit of the show’s bright tone. Each bag features a dedicated tag and the house’s Dots motif – a distinctive blend of Fendi’s double F logo and Art Deco-esque polka dots – crafted to give a tapestry-effect.

The colour-blocked bags come in combinations of brown and pink or dove and mint green.

No spoilers but as the show’s action moves to the Italian capital Rome, Fendi – founded in the same city – features in a plotline.

Info: The bags are available online at fendi.com and in store at Fendi Singapore at B1-22/25 The Shoppes, Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue, w hich is open from 10.30am to 10pm daily.