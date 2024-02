SINGAPORE – Worried about robots stealing your job? It is already happening in one lash salon in California.

In 2023, Luum Lash in San Jose caused quite a stir when it unveiled a lash robot powered by artificial intelligence (AI). In a scene straight out of The Jetsons cartoon from the 1960s, the lash salon’s robots – named Farrah, Jacklyn and Kate – are capable of crafting and affixing faux lashes with the precision of a master artist in as little as 33 minutes.