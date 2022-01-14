Express yourself loud and clear

LOOK EFFORTLESS IN CROPPED TOPS

Unlike the cropped T-shirts of the 1990s - also known as baby tees because of their shrunken fit - this season's midriff-baring tops exude refinement and sophistication.

Today's short cuts are all grown up and can be styled in ways that go beyond a naked belly.

Cue Chanel, which keeps it classy with a tweed pantsuit anchored with a navel-grazing chain-link belt.

The look can be romantic and rugged too. Think Fendi's vision in white silk - fit for the modern bride - and Simone Rocha's feminine yet tough ensemble (left) of a leather cropped top layered over a sweet frock, grounded with combat boots.

It can even be office-appropriate, like Vetements' crisp, cropped shirt worn with a masterfully tailored cropped blazer and trouser combo for a fresh take on workwear.

Or recapture the youthful spirit of the original trend and take inspiration from Dolce&Gabbana's metallic, graffiti-splashed version - adorned with big and bling accessories.

No matter which look you favour, the golden rule is to go for one that is figure-flattering and pair it with high-waisted bottoms.

LOOK CHIC IN CAPES

Dynamic, alluring and oh-so-mysterious, capes have the ability to elevate a silhouette from basic to bold and keep you snug for the rainy season ahead.

Most often seen on superheroes, this charming outerwear was historically used by aristocracy and the military for warmth, protection and a spot of privacy. The fashion crowd took to it quickly for its dramatic swoosh.

This season, the cape is back in the spotlight for its quaint charm. Burberry kept it classic and chic with its signature checks, while Chanel spiced things up with an embellished netted number for a punk-girl-gone-good vibe.

At Louis Vuitton, a vibrant printed design was paired with tousled hair and leather booties for the perfect blend of tailored and tough - in contrast to Jil Sander's polished ecru look that drips with sophistication.

Need a trusty cape that you can throw over anything? Fendi shows the way with a structured wool number that lends gravitas with its sombre hue and versatility.

MORE IS MORE

As the world opens up, it is time to up the game on those casual-smart knits and elevated basics.

Look to 3.1 Phillip Lim for inspiration and layer your well-tailored wardrobe staples for that alternative work ensemble. Or get ready for a chilly vacation with shearling coats over slip dresses and T-shirts, like what Coach is doing.

Feeling a little experimental? Pile on separates of varying lengths and hues for that playful colour-blocked look.

DECKED-UP DENIMS

Take those classic blues and switch things up with embellishments.

Lots of them. Take inspiration from the likes of Balmain and Miu Miu as you go all out to decorate your oversized denim jackets with every trinket and brooch you own.

Or express yourself with paints and inks on your favourite pair of jeans.

SHEER INDULGENCE

Reimagined over the seasons and with utmost versatility and appeal, tulle is, thankfully, no longer the preserve of brides and ballerinas.

Whether it is a sweet-as-a-dream Carrie Bradshaw-like skirt or an edgier Comme des Garcons-like effect, add tailored elements and juxtapose the airy fabric with other textures and prints for a sophisticated, modern take.

VELVET UNDERGROUND

The elegant and luxe fabric is undoubtedly perfect for fancy soirees and a posh evening affair, but it can work for daytime too.

Style your velvet pantsuit with chunky-soled boots for that nonchalant vibe or go for a richly hued printed dress for that effortless day-to-night transition. Keep your hair, make-up and other add-ons sleek.

FLUFF STUFF

The year-end always brings with it a slew of furry looks that are fabulous for escapes to the ski slopes or cooler climes.

That said, there are still ways you can indulge in the cosy trend in sunny Singapore. Look for fur-lined designs - be it a bag, shoe, hat or apparel - that will not leave you feeling hot under the collar, and pair them with minimalist get-ups for a well-thought-out look.

LARGER THAN LIFE

After what seems like years of the tiny bag trend, bags are finally getting supersized and people could not be happier.

Whether in the form of gigantic hobo bags, like those by Louis Vuitton and Balmain, or a backpack by Thom Browne that is more than half your height, the upsized offerings let you pack a picnic mat, sandwiches and a book for an impromptu meal on a grassy lawn.

Do not stuff yours to the brim, though, as the beauty of this trend is to show the excess material.