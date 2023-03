SINGAPORE – I am in a new beauty salon called Ombre, lying face up on a gurney and strapped to a sculpting machine.

While the high-intensity focused electromagnetic technology works its magic on my abs, toning and sculpting the area by simulating contractions, a therapist fusses over my face by running a mini vacuum over my skin to deeply cleanse it and suck up all the blackheads and “gunk”, as she calls it.