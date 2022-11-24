Exiting Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele: ‘I am planting seeds that will produce meaning’

SYDNEY – Alessandro Michele was dialling in via video link from Gucci’s Design Office in Rome, perched on a blue Chesterfield sofa and wearing a sparkling necklace, bright blue sweater and burgundy pants.

“I’m nursing a cold,” he told the group of regional and Australian journalists at the Powerhouse Ultimo contemporary museum in Sydney, two days before the official Nov 17 opening of the Gucci Garden Archetypes exhibition.

The travelling multi-sensory showcase – launched in Florence in May 2021 to celebrate the Italian fashion house’s 100th anniversary – recreates some of the most groundbreaking advertising campaigns Michele has conceived for Gucci as its creative director.

Unknown to all of us, the bearded, long-haired fashion provocateur was probably giving one of his last interviews, if not his last, as Gucci’s creative director.

The fashion world went into a tizzy on Thursday when news broke that Michele – who joined Gucci as an accessories designer in 2002 before becoming creative director in 2015 – was leaving the label he had helped to make one of the most edgy and coveted in the last eight years.

If he already knew that he was leaving Gucci during the interview, he hid it well. Speaking through an interpreter, he mulled each question carefully before giving deep, thoughtful and almost philosophical answers.

It is well known that Michele is not your average designer. His creative manifesto hints at parallel worlds, where – among other things – art, theatre, literature, philosophy and cinema collide. In fact, it was reported earlier in 2022 that he is working on a book with Italian philosopher Emanuele Coccia about the relationship between fashion and philosophy.

“Fashion is now, fashion is also what has already been. I never studied philosophy, but I think that philosophy can really describe life and fashion very well. Fashion has a very special relationship with time because it is part of our daily lives. Sometimes, we are a bit afraid of the past. The past is very much connected to our present, and this is something that I have explored in depth, and I like exploring this topic,” he said.

Asked if he agreed with the late designer Elsa Schiaparelli who said she found fashion to be “a most difficult and unsatisfying art because as soon as a dress is born, it has already become a thing of the past”, he shrugged.

He said: “The idea of something becoming a thing of the past is very much connected to time and the idea of time is extremely personal. There is nothing that is truly old to me. I think that things can have a meaning if they are there with you, and if they’ve lived with you. I think that in general, all objects and notably those that are used, have an infinite time, an endless time.”

His creative process is equally personal, said the designer, who draws inspiration from “everything”.

“The process is not always the same. When I prepare for a show or campaign, I think about people, states of mind, mood, places, like in a film. I never think about pieces of clothing. I mean, those pieces are like words for a writer. You cannot ask a writer what kind of grammar you have in mind when you are writing.

“Clothes are like grammar in fashion. I know clothes very well, I take care of them like a writer does with words, so I try to place them in their right position. I choose them so that they can tell the story I want to tell. So my process is rather free because creativity, like air or gas, is difficult to describe.”

Gas cropped up again when he talked about how he chooses celebrities – from Hollywood actress Diane Keaton to British singer-actor Harry Styles – for his campaigns. Both appeared in 2021’s Beloved campaign, revolving around a late-night Hollywood talk show.