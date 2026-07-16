Easy, breezy, Gen X: CoverGirl stops chasing Gen Z to focus on middle-aged women

CoverGirl's new campaign targets Gen X, many of whom grew up with the cosmetics brand.

A decade ago, a rising star named Zendaya was tapped to be the new face of CoverGirl at 19 years old. A few years before, the brand had enlisted a promising 20-year-old songwriter, Taylor Swift, as a global ambassador.

Since CoverGirl’s launch in 1961, the American cosmetics brand has consistently relied on up-and-coming celebrities and youthful models to sell make-up to its target demographic: young shoppers.

No longer. After years of chasing teens and 20-somethings, CoverGirl – long known for its “easy, breezy, beautiful” tagline – is largely abandoning its pursuit of those fresh-faced customers and instead laying out a strategy to prioritise the women who grew up with the brand and are now in their 40s, 50s and early 60s: Generation X.

“CoverGirl made the mistake of seeing the success of the indie brands and the interest of the younger Gen Z consumer and saying, ‘We need to do that too’,” says Gordon von Bretten, president of the consumer beauty division at Coty, CoverGirl’s owner.

Since Paris- and New York-listed Coty acquired CoverGirl – along with more than 40 other consumer beauty labels – from Procter & Gamble in 2016 as part of a US$12.5 billion deal, t he brand “has lost market share and relevance, and top-of-mind awareness has gone down”, von Bretten says. “But I think with the significant reset we’re working on right now, this is the way to bring it back to what it should be.”

Sometimes called the “forgotten generation”, Gen X comprises consumers born from about 1965 to 1980. The cohort has historically received far less attention from marketeers than the larger generations that came before (baby boomers) and after (millennials).

Yet, members of Gen X, many of whom say they feel invisible to the beauty industry, account for roughly one-third of total spending within the segment, and will remain the world’s highest-spending generation across all consumer categories through at least 2033 as its members move through their peak earning years, according to NIQ data.

“That’s quite a long period of time ,” von Bretten says. The company did not say what share of its customers are already in the Gen X cohort , but it called the generation a “significant and growing portion of CoverGirl’s consumer base”.

Sign of the times

Coty says the decision to chase an older customer comes as CoverGirl has lost some of its cachet with younger buyers , many of whom love make-up but are not necessarily loyal to one brand .

Gen Z and even Gen Alpha shoppers constantly switch between beauty products discovered on social media and e-commerce platforms like TikTok Shop . Besides, with print magazines in decline, do most teenage customers even know what a “cover girl” is any more?

CoverGirl’s upcoming advertising campaign, which will begin midsummer across TV and social media, will feature models from age 45 to 55 instead of the 20-something celebrities who have mostly represented the brand in recent years .

Coty expects this course correction will help it restore CoverGirl’s place in the roughly US$700 billion (S$904.5 billion) beauty market and win back the middle-class, middle-aged, middle-American women of which it probably should never have lost sight .

In addition to targeting older shoppers, CoverGirl will also try to solidify its mass-market appeal by leaning further into affordability. The brand, already one of Coty’s lower-priced offerings, plans to keep the launches of all new products below what it calls the “magical” US$10 price point – ideally US$9.95 – after recent products priced from US$12 to US$15 failed to meet sales expectations.

That kind of affordability is especially appealing to Gen X, whose members are in many cases balancing the costs of raising children and caring for ageing parents while saving for retirement. The price cuts are possible because CoverGirl is getting leaner and faster, in part by shifting more manufacturing and product development to third-party partners, von Bretten says.

But the strategy is not w ithout risks. W hat happens when members of Gen X age out of their heaviest caregiving years and perhaps find themselves with more disposable income? Will they stay loyal to CoverGirl or trade up to more prestige brands?

The new strategy is “more short-term-oriented than long-term-oriented”, unless CoverGirl can keep a pipeline of future consumers engaged, says Anna Lizzul, an analyst at Bank of America. (To be sure, von Bretten added in a follow-up e-mail, CoverGirl will “continue to be a brand for all demographics and generations, while recognising that its ‘sweet spot’ is Gen X”.)

Covergirl's Simply Ageless Skin Perfector Essence. The company hopes targeting older shoppers will help it restore its place in the roughly US$700 billion (S$904.5 billion) beauty market. PHOTO: COVERGIRL

Coty could use a win. The deal that brought it CoverGirl was expected to roughly double the company’s annual revenue to more than US$10 billion. Instead, the acquisition left Coty burdened with debt; losses neared US$400 million on annual revenue of US$5.9 billion in its latest fiscal year.

The company’s market value has plunged by more than 70 per cent over the past five years, to roughly US$2 billion.

In December 2025, Coty announced a sweeping leadership overhaul. About three months earlier, it had hired von Bretten , a restructuring specialist who had served as Coty’s chief transformation officer from 2020 to 2024, to lead its consumer beauty division , which also includes Max Factor, Rimmel London and Sally Hansen. In autumn 2025, the company launched a strategic review of the portfolio; nothing has been sold so far.

Despite the ongoing review, von Bretten says his mandate “really was not to come in here to run a sales process at all”, though he adds that “if there is external interest, that’s a compliment, of course”.

For now, though, he is primarily focused on righting the ship at CoverGirl, which is going to be intentional about serving the Gen X consumer, he says, rather than trying to be everything to everyone. BLOOMBERG