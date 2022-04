SINGAPORE - After his first time thrift shopping in Malaysia three years ago, Mr Hon Liang Lung was hooked. So much so that the 20-year-old, who is waiting to enter university, decided to open his own thrift shop here.

When The Straits Times visits his store, HonsiePonsie at Queensway Shopping Centre, on a Tuesday, a Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt going for $35 dangles tantalisingly on a rack.