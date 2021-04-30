Eager for sneakers

Sneakers are more than just shoes for hip South Africa city dwellers. At vintage sneakers reseller shop Court Order, a popular haunt for collectors of sneakers, there are myriad designs to choose from as well as a sneaker laundry to clean the footwear. They are cared for and worn with pride as a marker of personality and social status, with young people competing for the most original models.

Some aficionados also take to personalising their footwear, such as this one by sneakers decorator Rasik "Mr.ekse" Green in Maboneng, Johannesburg, making them highly sought after in the home-grown market.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 30, 2021, with the headline 'Eager for sneakers'.
