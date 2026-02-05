Jacob & Co’s handcuff-themed bling for Valentine’s Day, Dyson Beauty introduces scalp treatment

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Jacob & Co and Sincere Fine Watches’ handcuff-themed collection for lovers

Love Lockdown diamond cuff necklace. PHOTO: JACOB & CO

Looking to splash out this Valentine’s Day? Cult American jeweller and watchmaker Jacob & Co’s handcuff-themed fine jewellery collection suggests love is sweet captivity. Love Lockdown – a collection of some 50 flashy fetters – crafts devotion as chains of precious gold and meticulously set diamonds.

It is presented in Singapore in collaboration with local heritage luxury watch retailer Sincere Fine Watches, which opened the first Jacob & Co flagship in Singapore in November 2025.

Highlights of Love Lockdown include the Diamond Cuff Necklace ($8,500) that boasts 6.5g of 18K rose gold and 0.48 carat of 100 r ound brilliant cut white diamonds . It features two dainty, gem-encrusted handcuffs, hooked together on the same chain.

The Wristlet ($200,200) is a bracelet joined by a rose gold chain to a tinier ring. Bling stats: 2,046 round brilliant cut white diamonds, or 21.88 carats.

The Love Lockdown wristlet. PHOTO: JACOB & CO

Info: Available at the Jacob & Co boutique by Sincere Fine Watches, 02-12D Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road.

Dyson Beauty launches first scalp treatment product

Dyson Amino rounds out the British brand’s haircare range. PHOTO: DYSON

The beauty arm of British appliance-maker Dyson introduces Dyson Amino (75ml, $75), a leave-in scalp bubble treatment which adds to its haircare range. The foamy formula is clinically proven to help reduce excess oil by 62 per cent, to bring relief from grease while shielding against environmental stressors.

The star ingredient is Dyson Amino11, made from barley grown by the company’s sustainable agricultural business Dyson Farming and blended with 11 amino acids. The cereal grain is reportedly rich in nutrients that can nourish hair follicles, improve scalp health and support hair growth.

Suitable for all hair types, the product also contains vitamins, minerals like iron and zinc, and antioxidants. Refills are sold for $65.

Company founder and chief engineer James Dyson says: “Farming and beauty may seem worlds apart, but both are rooted in science. Dyson Farming has been exploring how the quality of our ingredients – grown, tested and refined – can elevate performance in beauty. This formulation is different because it’s not just engineered, it’s cultivated.”

With the introduction of scalp care, Dyson Beauty now completes its haircare ecosystem that also includes styling line Dyson Chitosan and Dyson Omega for conditioning.

Info: Available at all Dyson stores and online at Dyson.com, Lazada and Shopee

Tom Ford introduces new Signature fragrance

Tom Ford’s Soleil Neige. PHOTO: TOM FORD

The American luxury fashion brand has added the Soleil Neige scent to its Tom Ford Signature collection of fragrances.

Soleil Neige Eau de Parfum is described as a “ray of solar light – a breath of winter air that conjures sun on fresh alpine snow”, with scent notes of bright citrus, white florals and musk.

The citrus aroma is one of green, unripe bergamot, or Vert de bergamot, created through molecular distillation. Mandarin peel is cold-expressed to result in vert de mandarin. It also contains rose, from blooms picked in the morning and quickly processed to avoid fermentation, then mixed with Karmaflor, a floral molecule.

Available in 10ml ($90), 30ml ($185), 50ml ($275) and 100ml ($380) sizes, and also an All Over Body Spray ($180), which is presented in an ergonomic 360-degree portable spray.

Info: Available at Tom Ford counters at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Tang Plaza and Takashimaya Department Store.

Que Sera Vintage’s fashion pop-up at Plaza Singapura

Que Sera’s Plaza Singapura pop-up will run till June 24. PHOTO: QUE SERA

Step back in time at local vintage fashion store Que Sera Vintage’s pop-up at shopping mall Plaza Singapura till June 24, following its last run in 2024 at Raffles Place.

Its official opening event on Feb 6 and 7 will be a celebratory retro affair. Shoppers who come dressed in vintage clothes will enjoy 10 per off storewide, while the three best-dressed women at the event will also receive $100, $50 and $30 in store credits.

Que Sera Vintage’s apparel is priced from $39 to $99, with bags and accessories going at prices ranging from $20 to $120.

Also participating in the event are two established online vintage sellers. Wicked Wants, which specialises in designer vintage handbags, will be unveiling a new drop at the launch. Meanwhile, Re.Vintage will showcase a curated selection of vintage watches and jewellery, chosen to complement festive Chinese New Year ensembles or serve as thoughtful Valentine’s Day gifts.

Info: Open daily from 11.30am to 9.30pm at B1-16 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road