Dual-time zone function and 3-day power reserve: Meet the new diver’s watches built for jet-setters

Reliable sports watches have long been a speciality of Japanese watchmaker Seiko. Its Prospex diver’s models come to mind as they meld together functionality, performance and style.

Favoured by those who demand high performance out of their watches, the Prospex pieces are equally adept at withstanding extreme conditions in water or telling time when worn as an everyday watch.

This year, Seiko unveils a new addition to its 6R movement family, many of which power creations within the Prospex line.

The mechanical calibre 6R54 boasts a GMT function, which is the first time Seiko has incorporated the dual time zone indicator in a Prospex diver’s watch. With its power reserve extended to a full 72 hours, the watch can now keep on running up to three days without being worn.