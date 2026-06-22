NEW YORK – Talk about delayed satisfaction.

Two weeks after Dua Lipa’s three-day Sicilian wedding celebration with Callum Turner, the bride’s wedding dress was finally revealed: a befeathered and bejewelled Chanel couture halter-neck confection with crystal Art Deco trim, a 1.98m train and a close-to- 6.1m veil that made her look like a cross between a fairy queen and Josephine Baker, borne on a cloud.

It is almost guaranteed to set off a new trend in wedding fashions, in more ways than one.

First, because it was the debut celebrity wedding dress from newish Chanel designer Matthieu Blazy, whose transformation of the brand has created a veritable shopping frenzy from Rue Saint-Honore to Fifth Avenue.

That makes the dress part of fashion history – even if it was not really a surprise that Lipa chose Chanel for the gown. She has an official relationship with the house, having been the face of the Chanel 25 handbag campaign, and has popped up in the front row.

Second, because the numbers alone are staggering. The dress was hand-embroidered with 480,000 beads by Atelier Montex, one of the specialist workshops owned by Chanel. It also featured 25,000 feathers by Lemarie , and jewels requiring 1,155 hours of work by Lesage. Even Lipa’s white satin pumps were custom-made, according to Chanel.

If Blazy’s last couture show featured a finale look composed of an oversize shirt and slouchy skirt covered in mother-of-pearl petals that was sort of a conceptual wedding dress – wedding casual – this look raised it tenfold. Expect copies to proliferate at wedding stores everywhere.

And finally, because of how the dress made its public debut.

Dua Lipa's custom haute couture wedding dress, the debut celebrity wedding dress from Chanel’s Matthieu Blazy. PHOTO: CHANEL

For a while, it was unclear who had designed it or whether anyone was actually going to get to see it at all. There were paparazzi pictures, and the couple (and friends) posted their own images, of the couple’s registrar wedding in London, when Lipa wore a snazzy Schiaparelli suit and hat.

There were photos of their pre-wedding party in Sicily, Italy, when the dress was a fringed leather Bottega Veneta halter number, and of their post-wedding brunch, when Lipa was in lace Chloe. But of the main event itself? Nothing.

Singer Dua Lipa attends her pre-wedding part in Sicily, Italy, on June 5, 2026, when the dress was a fringed leather Bottega Veneta halter number. PHOTO: REUTERS

Maybe, it seemed, they were keeping that moment for themselves. It would not have been out of the realm of possibility.

There has always been a tension around how much public figures who depend on public adoration, and the complex parasocial relationships built in the digital/influencer age, should share when it comes to the major moments in their personal lives. How much right do their fans and followers have to their milestones, or at least to the styles in which they experience those milestones?

There are those who do their best to keep their private lives private. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt released only one picture after their 2000 wedding, following a playbook established by John F. Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette in 1996. (Reportedly, Bessette chose the picture in part because it showcased her dress, understanding it would create a wedding gown trend in itself.)

Jay-Z and Beyonce kept their 2008 wedding almost fully under wraps, later doling out snippets of the big day via their own projects, like their On The Run tour in 2014. Recently, Zendaya and Tom Holland dodged the public spectacle entirely, with Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, revealing their nuptials after the fact (though what the actors wore is still a secret).

And there are those who do the opposite, like Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, who effectively had a branded Dolce & Gabbana wedding in 2022 that seemed more like a marketing initiative than a sacred commitment rite.

Indeed, in the age of Vogue weddings, the whole marriage thing sometimes starts to look eerily like a fashion shoot. See, for example, the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos extravaganza as chronicled exclusively on the magazine’s digital cover in 2025.

But Lipa and Turner (who, for the record, wore a pretty traditional Louis Vuitton tuxedo) seem to have figured out a third way: inviting everyone into just enough pre- and post-event happenings to keep the main event to themselves – at least long enough to have both carefully managed the few photos they want to release and given themselves a margin of privacy. At which point they quietly released those select few snaps on Instagram (where Lipa has 88.2 million followers) while the brand itself offered a news statement with tasteful black-and-white images for the ages.

Newly-weds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner. PHOTO: CHANEL

It is a sophisticated kind of 2026 image management , one that satisfies the ravening hordes, creates a sort of breathless anticipation and yet maintains a cordon of control and discretion. While, of course, letting the world, and the fast-fashion machine, say yes to the dress.

And, perhaps, offering a new model for the next big celebrity wedding of summer: the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce shindig, reportedly taking place on the Fourth of July weekend. Speculation as to what Swift might wear, among other aspects of the nuptials, has already created a spike in the prediction markets. NYTIMES