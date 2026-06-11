Dressing for the outdoors: 8 chic and functional brands to add to your wardrobe

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(Clockwise from top left) The Respire Jacket from CAYL, Salomon's XT-6 Trail running shoes, Topologie's tote bags from the new SS26 edition and Arc'teryx's popular Beta Jacket in black.

SINGAPORE – Outdoor-inspired fashion has moved well beyond the trail. As more consumers embrace clothing and accessories designed for practicality, versatility and travel, outdoor brands have found its way into everyday wardrobes.

This influence can be seen beyond outdoor labels. Local lifestyle brands such as Beyond The Vines and The Paper Bunny have introduced utility-focused products such as utility bags , pouches and camping accessories, reflecting the growing appeal for outdoor-inspired designs.

Whether you are shopping for performance gear for your next adventure or simply want to add a touch of outdoor style into your wardrobe, here are eight outdoor brands worth knowing.

Arc’teryx

The popular Arc’teryx Beta Jacket in black. PHOTO: ARC’TERYX

Vancouver-born Arc’teryx is one of the biggest names in outdoor apparel and alpine sports – producing technical gear for climbing, hiking, skiing and mountaineering.

The Canadian brand, now under Chinese retailer Anta Sports, is best known for its waterproof jackets, insulated outerwear, hiking pants, backpacks and accessories, with products such as the Beta Jacket ($805), Gamma pants ($280 to $455), Mantis backpacks ($255), Heliad backpacks ($130) and waist packs (from $70) among its range.

Its waterproof jackets are particularly popular among hikers and travellers looking for lightweight weather protection. Its Signature Alpha SV Jacket comes with a helmet-compatible hood, water-repellant zips and a tight finish to keep water from penetrating.

Arc’teryx opened its first Singapore store at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands in January.

Info: B2M-228/229 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue and camperscorner.com.sg

Topologie

Topologie's tote bags from the Spring/Summer 2026 edition. PHOTO: TOPOLOGIE

Founded in 2018 by rock climbing enthusiasts, Topologie is best known for its colourful paracord straps and lightweight nylon bags.

Drawing inspiration from the world of rock climbing and pulley systems, the French-Japanese brand offers crossbody bags, phone pouches, tote bags and accessories that can be customised with interchangeable straps and styles. Its latest collection includes the Summit Tote (from $145), Cloud Hobo bags (from $175) , Cloud Shopper (from $125) and Konbini bags (from $65).

Its first Singapore store opened at Jewel Changi Airport in April.

Info: 01-K202 Jewel, 78 Airport Boulevard, and intl.topologie.com

Patagonia

Patagonia’s Hard Shell jacket provides durable waterproof and windproof protection. PHOTO: PATAGONIA

California-based Patagonia is best known for its outdoor apparel and equipment designed for hiking, climbing, camping and surfing.

Its range includes waterproof Torrentshell rain jackets ($299), Retro-X fleece jackets (from $365), Nano Puff insulated jackets ($475), Quandary hiking pants (from $159), Baggies shorts (from $105) and Black Hole duffel bags (from $260), alongside backpacks, caps and everyday basics such as graphic T-shirts (from $70).

The brand is also known for its environmental initiatives and emphasis on producing long-lasting gear.

Info: 02-20 Funan Mall , 107 North Bridge Road, and outdoorlife.com.sg

Salomon

The Salomon XT-6 Trail running shoes. PHOTO: SALOMON

French outdoor brand Salomon specialises in footwear for trail running, hiking and mountain sports.

The brand’s most sought-after model is the XT-6 ($299), a trail-running shoe known for its lightweight construction, quick-lace system and grip on uneven terrain.

Variations include the XT-6 Gore-Tex ($339), which offers added protection against wet weather, and the XT-6 Expanse ($269), a more streamlined version designed for everyday wear.

Info: Available at Salomon stores, including 01-07/08 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road, and sg.salomon.com

Cayl

CAYL’s Respire Jacket and Stretch Multi Pocket Pants. PHOTO: CAYL

Short for “Climb As You Love”, this South Korean brand produces backpacks, accessories and apparel for hiking and trail running.

Its outerwear is particularly distinctive, combining technical fabrics with understated colours such as olive, grey, beige and dusty blue – something you could also wear on a coffee run. The range includes the Feather Jacket (US$139 or S$179), Trail Air Jacket (US$170) , Light Flow Jacket (US$135) and Mountain Jacket (US$263) , alongside insulated vests ( from US$163 ) and down jackets (from US$327 ) .

Info: Available at en.cayl.co.kr, with international shipping to Singapore

Roa

Roa's technical outdoor apparel from the Fall/Winter 2026 collection. PHOTO: ROA

Italian outdoor brand Roa is known for its hiking footwear, technical clothing and accessories, but with a more fashion-led approach. Its Spring/Summer 2026 collection includes waterproof jackets such as the Glasslike Waterproof Jacket ( €336 or S$499 ) and Hue Packable Wind Jacket ( €126 ).

The brand is also known for its footwear, including lightweight trail-running shoes, hiking sneakers and hiking boots ( €249 ). Across the collection, hiking-inspired pieces are mixed with sheer layers, camouflage prints, and knitwear.

Info: Available at roa-hiking.com, with international shipping to Singapore

And Wander

And Wander's 2026 summer collection. PHOTO: AND WANDER

Japanese outdoor brand And Wander offers apparel, bags and accessories designed for hiking, camping and everyday wear. It is known for combining technical outdoor details with clean, contemporary designs. Popular items include water-repellent jackets (from 50,600 yen or S$405), backpacks (from 19,800 yen) and trail-running shoes (from 30,800 yen).

Info: Available at andwander.com, with international shipping to Singapore

Snow Peak

Snow Peak's 2026 summer collection. PHOTO: SNOW PEAK

Japanese outdoor brand Snow Peak started out as a climbing equipment company that branched into camping gear, but its range also includes apparel, footwear, bags and accessories designed for outdoor living.

The label offers everything from technical outerwear and utility vests to camping furniture , titanium cookware and portable tableware.

Its apparel range spans shirts ( from US$154.95 ), utility vests (from US$219.95 ) and technical outerwear such as the Flexible Insulated Cardigan ( US$209.95 ) and Gore-Tex Rain Jacket ( US$624.95 ).

Info: Available at snowpeak.com, with international shipping to Singapore