Dover Street Market Singapore reopens with bigger store

New wing at Dover Street Market Singapore

Multi-brand retailer Dover Street Market Singapore reopened with some added acreage in February. The new wing is a bright and pleasantly woody extension to the Dempsey outpost, adding some 2,600 sq ft of floor space from what was previously Como Cuisin e t o the existing 12,325 sq ft.

Here, luxe insider brands take centre stage: Lemaire, Our Legacy, Thom Browne, The Row and Phoebe Philo. Each designed their own spaces.

Cult British designer Phoebe Philo’s namesake label gets a semi-private, cheerfully austere corner concession with its own little doorway and full-length windows – a shop-within-a-shop concept first unveiled in Dover Street Market London in November 2024. The Singapore store is the second of Dover Street Market’s eight international locations to adopt the concept.

French brand Lemaire’s space is meticulously low-key, with casual markers of good taste such as an Enzo Mari chair, sourced by the brand from Italy, leaning against a wall.

Quiet luxury standard-bearer The Row rolls out a black carpet set with planks of pale wood that are the unlikely plinths for its bags and shoes. These are flanked by two thin rails of clothes by founders Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the famous media-shirkers who have paradoxically created a viral brand.

The store extension also features a Bag Space, General Space and a relocated, boombox-themed Stussy area.

The reopening coincides with the arrival of Spring/Summer 2026 collections and new brands such as Derrick and Oscar Ouyang in the store.

There are special installations by founder Rei Kawakubo label’s Comme des Garcons and London-based brand Renli Su, as well as Year of the Horse store-exclusive items – sterling silver nail designs by Manila-based jewellery brand 13 Lucky Monkey (from $230) and a special T-shirt ($88) by local publishing and print studio Knuckles & Notch.

Info: 18 Dempsey Road, open from 11am to 8pm daily

Samsonite pop-up for busy professionals

Style On The Go: The Professional Edit invites visitors to experience Samsonite’s curation of bags and backpacks fit for the office, travel and everyday casual use. PHOTO: SAMSONITE

American suitcase brand Samsonite presents an edit of bags for workers on the go in the Central Business District in March. The two pop-up venues are at Asia Square Tower 2 and Guoco Tower.

Style On The Go: The Professional Edit invites visitors to experience Samsonite’s curation of bags and backpacks fit for the office, travel and everyday casual use. The walkthrough event is divided into distinct zones inspired by the rhythm of the working day.

A sleek reception desk kicks off the trail, followed by a stationery-style bar spotlighting the Lite-Geo Backpack – Samsonite’s lightest line of business backpacks constructed with origami-folding techniques. In medium ($140) , the water-repellent knapsack tips the scale at just 500g, and in small ($120) , 450g.

An office pantry features the Paralux 2-in-1 Travel Backpack ($260), plucked from the 2025 Red Dot Design Award-winning Paralux collection. Billed as suited for the boardroom and the boarding gate, the backpack is designed to open flat like a carry-on. A hidden zipper transforms the bag into two separate ones.

On-site perks include 20 per cent off all purchases with complimentary home delivery, the choice to personalise a bag tag, and free takeaway coffee from 10am to 3pm at Asia Square Tower 2 and 11am to 3pm at Guoco Tower .

Info: March 3 to 5 (10am to 7pm) at Asia Square Tower 2, 12 Marina View; March 10 to 12 (11am to 8pm) at Guoco Tower, 1 Wallich Street

Innisfree launches Green Tea eye and lip serum for fine lines

Innisfree Green Tea PDRN Bounce Booster Eye and Lip Serum ($27). PHOTO: INNISFREE

Popular K-beauty brand Innisfree bills its new Green Tea PDRN Bounce Booster Eye and Lip Serum ($27) as its latest must-have for those starting to notice fine lines and facial slack. Green Tea PDRN is the brand’s trademark vegan alternative to the DNA-based biostimulator PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide), usually derived from salmon.

The serum is designed with a silicone applicator for a gentle massage-like effect.

To mark the launch, in-store customers who purchase a Green Tea PDRN Bounce Booster Eye and Lip Serum and a Retinol Green Tea PDRN Skinbooster Ampoule ($53) can get a charm customisation, $8 off and a Deluxe Skincare Trio Kit.

Info: Available at all Innisfree stores and shopee.sg/innisfreesg

Aesop introduces Resolute Facial Concentrate

Aesop Resolute Facial Concentrate ($240 for 60ml, $140 for 25ml). PHOTO: AESOP

Australian skincare brand Aesop has launched a new facial concentrate, its first formulation with a retinoid.

Developed over 30 years of research, the Resolute Facial Concentrate ($240 for 60ml) is an oil-based serum that combines botanical extracts and essential oils with potent laboratory ingredients, the star of which is hydroxypinacolone retinoate (HPR). A skin-supportive retinoid, HPR is mixed in with squalane, an emollient, and replenishing vitamins to create a rich texture said to be readily absorbed by the skin.

Botanical ingredients include sea fennel, which works in concert with the retinoid to support skin renewal, and cedar atlas, known for its comforting properties and grounding, woody aroma.

Info: Available at Aesop signature stores, including at Ion Orchard, Takashimaya Shopping Centre and Raffles City, as well as online at aesop.com.sg and lazada.sg/shop/aesop