Dolly Parton sparkled before the age of stylists

Dolly Parton during the half-time show of the NFL game between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Texas on Nov 23, 2023.

UNITED STATES – Of all the aphorisms uttered by Dolly Parton, the “glittery country goddess from Tennessee” – as Interview magazine called her – who died on Aug 25 in Nashville, Tennessee, perhaps the most telling was a line she uttered as part of a David Letterman Top 10 list of pet peeves in 1995.

One of the things that most irritated her, Parton said , standing on a balcony in her Dollywood amusement park in a black and gold top with a keyhole neckline framing her cleavage, her hair teased into a platinum nimbus and a big grin on her face, was: “Accountants who don’t understand how much it costs to make me look this cheap. ”