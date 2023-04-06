Dive into mermaid fashion

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The April 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.
Last month, at the biggest after-party on cinema’s biggest night, Kendall Jenner made a splash when she pulled up on the blue carpet in an archival Jean Paul Gaultier look.
Avid fashion followers immediately clocked that it was the same dress worn by Marion Cotillard in 2008 when she picked up an Oscar statuette for her role in La Vie En Rose, but in gold instead of ivory.
Embroidered all over with glittering mermaid scales, the fishtail gown landed Jenner on many a best-dressed list the day after.
She was not alone in channelling some mermaid magic that night. At that same Oscars after-party alone, she was joined by Megan Thee Stallion in a glistening black Bach Mai number, and Suki Waterhouse in silvery, sequinned Elie Saab.
For a while, it seemed like fishtail dresses had fallen out of fashion while stars sought to outdo one another on the red carpet with increasingly avant-garde creations.
Now, they are back with a vengeance – championed even by girls who love a fashion risk, such as Hailey Bieber, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa and Julia Fox.
That fashion is now entering a new age of mermaidcore has something to do perhaps with the impending release of The Little Mermaid.
Those not living under a sea rock will by now know that the Disney classic is getting its own live-action adaptation – the trailer even made a primetime debut during the telecast of the most recent Academy Awards on March 12.
In terms of pop cultural buzz, that film is rivalled perhaps only by Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie.
It is not just the red carpets on which this sea change is happening, the runways, too, are awash with mermaid dressing. From rising stars to household names, designers across the board are taking the plunge into underwater-inspired fashion and coming up with all sorts of treasures.
The results translate into both surface adornment (fish-scale sequins) and silhouette (fishtail skirts). Many more looks evoke liquids in their fit and finish – think silvery wet-look sheens and fluid draping that makes the body look like it’ has been poured into the dress.
There is a reason why mermaid dressing is suddenly and fiercely regaining popularity: It is just a flattering look, plain and simple. Safe, yes, but stunning nonetheless; somewhat familiar, but still fantastical; high-impact, with relatively low risks.
You are guaranteed to look not just like a mythical creature, but also a million bucks.
It also represents the convergence of multiple movements in fashion, namely the return of sex and a new body positivity expressed through figure-hugging silhouettes and sheer, lingerie-inspired fabrications.
The look also conjures the glamour of Old Hollywood – a callback to the original silver screen sirens.
However, that is not to say that there is no room for subversion and new perspectives in this reiteration of mermaid dressing. A new generation of designers are shaking things up.
At Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Blumarine, it looks as though Ariel is all grown up, and with a bad girl streak to boot.
For spring/summer 2023, Ludovic de Saint Sernin sent out girls with wet hair (was she out dancing all night on new-found legs?) and itty-bitty chainmail dresses. Blumarine paired distressed denims and flowing chiffons with seashell bra cups.
In a season rife with Y2K revivals, these aquatic interpretations felt fresh.
Harris Reed is another one who puts a new spin on age-old tropes. His exaggerated takes on glamour may be influenced by Cecil Beaton and the couture greats of the 20th century, but his size-, race- and gender-diversity is resolutely of this age.
But when it comes to upending and expanding feminine ideals of beauty and sensuality, no one does it better than the trio of female designers that is Dimitra Petsa of Di Petsa, Dilara Findikoglu and the LVMH Prize-winning Nensi Dojaka.
Though all three base their brands out of London, they hail from different backgrounds – Petsa is Greek, Findikoglu is Turkish-British and Dojaka, Albanian.
Apart from their home base, what the designers have in common is their commitment to questioning what female power can look like.
Delicate as Dojaka’s lingerie dresses are, they do not telegraph fragility. In fact, in embracing the curves and all the soft, fleshy parts of the female body that wearing her pieces require, the wearer projects utter confidence.
Di Petsa’s signature wet-look dresses literally reframe the female body, bringing to the forefront what is often most vulnerable and, therefore, concealed, and finding strength in that.
Findikoglu’s work is equal parts romantic and gothic – challenging notions of modesty and tradition along the way.
All three touched on mermaid dressing in their spring/summer 2023 collections, though one gets the sense that they were not so much trying to turn their women into mythical figures, but instead tapping the symbolism behind the myth.
After all, the legend of mermaids is rooted in the Greek mythology of sirens, who lured sailors to their deaths with their irresistible song. Beautiful, but dangerous – who would not want to be that (mer)woman?