Diamonds, panthers and Tanks: Cartier stages its biggest showcase in Melbourne

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The Cartier Melbourne Winter Masterpieces show at the National Gallery of Victoria features nearly 400 exceptional objects, from historic jewels and diamond tiaras to archival sketches and rare watches.

MELBOURNE – Every winter, Melbourne does something few cities manage with such consistency: It turns culture into a blockbuster.

For more than two decades, the city’s annual Melbourne Winter Masterpieces series has transformed the colder months into a season of artistic pilgrimage, drawing visitors from across Australia and beyond with major exhibitions featuring some of the world’s greatest artists, treasures and collections.

Since launching in 2004, the series – staged across the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV), Melbourne Museum and ACMI, Australia’s national museum of screen culture – has attracted more than eight million visitors, generated over A$700 million (S$626 million) for the Victorian economy, and helped cement Melbourne’s reputation as the country’s cultural capital.

In 2026 , however, the winter spectacle comes with considerably more sparkle.

Instead of Picasso or the Impressionists, the NGV has turned its attention to a different kind of masterpiece: nearly two centuries of creations from Cartier, the French luxury maison whose jewels, watches and objets d’art have adorned royalty, movie stars, maharajas and some of history’s most famous wrists.

Running from June 12 to Oct 4, Cartier is the latest blockbuster in Melbourne’s Winter Masterpieces series. Bringing together nearly 400 exceptional objects – from historic jewels and diamond tiaras to archival sketches and some of Cartier’s rarest watches – it is the largest exhibition ever staged in Australia dedicated to the French house.

The project itself was no small undertaking.

NGV and London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, which staged a major Cartier retrospective in 2025, began discussions nearly four years ago, with negotiations involving private collectors, royal collections, museums and Cartier’s own archives in Paris.

Some of the world’s most remarkable gemstones are at the Melbourne showcase: rubies, emeralds and sapphires measured not in carats but in the hundreds.

But beyond the stones lies something more interesting: the stories. If this exhibition makes one thing clear, it is that Cartier was never merely about ornament. It was always about myth-making.

Move through the immersive, colour-coded galleries – designed by Dutch designer Sabine Marcelis and Paul Cournet from architecture practice Cloud – and you travel through the shifting tastes of the 20th century itself: the age of kings and maharajas, the Jazz Age, Hollywood glamour, post-war modernity and the rise of celebrity culture.

The names attached to these objects read like a society column from another era.

The colour-coded galleries are designed by Dutch designer Sabine Marcelis and Paul Cournet from architecture practice Cloud. PHOTO: CARTIER

There are pieces once owned by the Duchess of Windsor, Princess Margaret, actresses Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor, Mexican film star Maria Felix and Australian opera legend Dame Nellie Melba.

One gallery explores Cartier’s long fascination with nature, especially the panther, perhaps the maison’s most enduring symbol.

Much of that legacy traces back to Jeanne Toussaint, Cartier’s formidable artistic director from 1933 to 1970, affectionately known as La Panthere. Under her leadership, the house developed its now-iconic menagerie of feline, reptilian and avian creations, transforming jewellery into wearable sculpture.

Among the exhibition’s most poignant pieces is the Bird in a Cage brooch, created during World War II as a subtle symbol of occupied France.

Among the exhibition’s most poignant pieces is the Bird in a Cage brooch, created during World War II as a subtle symbol of occupied France. PHOTO: CARTIER

Elsewhere, the exhibition charts how Cartier evolved alongside changing society itself.

In the early 1900s, jewellery was created for corseted aristocratic women draped in towering tiaras and elaborate brooches. By the Jazz Age, women’s growing independence reshaped how jewellery was worn, ushering in bolder, freer and more individualistic designs.

There are original sketchbooks, design notebooks, rare photographs and archival documents drawn from Cartier’s vast Paris archives, which reportedly contain over 40,000 historical records documenting the maison’s creative history.

Yet amid all the diamonds and gemstones, watch enthusiasts may find themselves gravitating towards one particularly fascinating section. Because tucked between the necklaces and brooches lies another story entirely: Cartier’s remarkable contribution to modern watchmaking.

The watches that changed time

The Melbourne exhibition devotes significant attention to some of Cartier’s rarest and most historically important timepieces. PHOTO: CARTIER

Though best known for jewellery, Cartier has long played a pioneering role in horology, and the Melbourne exhibition devotes significant attention to some of the maison’s rarest and most historically important timepieces.

Among the standout pieces is a Cartier Santos from 1915, widely regarded as one of the world’s earliest purpose-designed men’s wristwatches.

Originally created in 1904 for Brazilian aviation pioneer Alberto Santos-Dumont, it solved a practical problem: allowing pilots to check the time without fumbling for a pocket watch mid-flight.

Its squared case and exposed screws remain instantly recognisable more than a century later.

A 1920 Tank wristwatch, a model produced by Cartier from 1919 onwards. PHOTO: CARTIER

Equally captivating is an ultra-rare Tank a Guichets, purchased by the Maharaja of Patiala, a city in north-western India, in 1928.

With its minimalist display showing time through small apertures rather than traditional hands, it remains one of Cartier’s most sought-after collector pieces.

Nearby sits an arresting Tortue chronograph monopusher from 1929, sold to Edsel Ford, son of Henry Ford, the US industrialist and founder of Ford Motor Company.

Another horological highlight is Cartier’s celebrated Mystery Clock series. Created in the early 20th century, these extraordinary clocks use hidden mechanisms that make their hands appear to float magically in mid-air.

The engineering was so ingenious that even today’s seasoned collectors often pause, baffled by how they actually work.

Several rare examples are displayed here, including a 1914 Model A, Cartier’s very first mystery clock design.

The Cartier Mystery Clock Model A, the maison’s first mystery clock design. PHOTO: CARTIER

There are also exquisite jewelled watches that blur the line between mechanical instrument and high jewellery: diamond-set bracelet watches, miniature enamel creations and intricate pieces that demonstrate why Cartier remains one of the few maisons equally revered by jewellery connoisseurs and serious watch collectors.

The exhibition’s emotional and visual crescendo comes in the gallery rotunda, where more than 30 tiaras are gathered in one dramatic sweep, some not seen together publicly for decades.

Among the stars is the Manchester Tiara, created in 1903, a diadem so ornate and delicate that it feels less like jewellery than architecture rendered in diamonds.

The Hindu Necklace from 1936 was commissioned by French socialite Daisy Fellowes and is widely regarded as one of Cartier’s most celebrated expressions of its fascination with India. PHOTO: CARTIER

Nearby sits the famous Hindu Necklace from 1936, commissioned by French socialite Daisy Fellowes and widely regarded as one of Cartier’s most celebrated expressions of its fascination with India, with its exuberant geometry and riot of colour.

For all its diamonds and dazzle, Cartier at the NGV never feels like an exercise in excess.

Instead, it reads as cultural history, told through objects that simply happen to be very, very expensive.

The keeper of Cartier’s soul

Pierre Rainero, Cartier’s director of image, style and heritage, has spent four decades at the French luxury maison. PHOTO: CARTIER

Cartier’s blockbuster exhibition at Melbourne’s NGV may glitter with diamond tiaras, royal jewels and celebrity provenance. But at the heart of it all sits a passionately articulate Frenchman who has spent four decades answering a deceptively simple question: What makes something feel unmistakably Cartier?

Pierre Rainero, Cartier’s director of image, style and heritage, traces that mission back to the 1970s, when the Cartier family sold the business and new management began rethinking the maison’s identity.

“There was this idea that jewellery as an artistic expression, and Cartier in particular, was underrated,” he says, settling into a sofa at Melbourne’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

After World War I I, Europe’s cultural dominance had faded while American tastes increasingly shaped the luxury world.

“The dominant jewellery culture of the US, which is only an alignment of stones, was occupying the front row,” he says. “The idea of artistic and creative jewellery was no longer in people’s minds.”

Cartier’s response was to look backwards in order to move forwards.

In 1983, it established its heritage collection and began buying back historically important creations once owned by legendary clients, including the Duchess of Windsor and French socialite Daisy Fellowes . “There was a mission to communicate that history,” Rainero says. “To promote the idea that jewellery is a full artistic expression and part of a culture.”

That does not mean nostalgia, he insists. “There is no nostalgia in this (Melbourne) exhibition. On the contrary, it’s a way of resonating with today and what we do today.”

Few people embody that link between past and present more than Jeanne Toussaint. As Cartier’s legendary creative force, she worked for the maison for more than 50 years and helped define its visual identity for much of the 20th century.

“She was not a designer,” Rainero says with a smile, “but she had the mind.” Working closely with third-generation family member Louis Cartier at a time when few women held such authority, Toussaint – who retired in 1970 – possessed an instinctive understanding of how women wanted to live and dress.

“She imagined a different world, but one relevant for women of her generation and also future generations .”

That same instinct continues to shape Cartier today.

Every 10 days, Rainero sits on Cartier’s creative committee reviewing new designs, looking for creations that transcend trends. “We try to avoid everything that is trendy in a bad way,” he says. “If you’re not relevant in the type of object you propose, you’re dead.”

After four decades and thousands of drawings, he still finds himself surprised. Just a week ago, reviewing a new design, he had the same reaction he has had countless times before: “Oh my god.”

Perhaps that, more than anything, explains Cartier’s enduring magic: not a formula for timelessness, but a house that still knows how to surprise itself.