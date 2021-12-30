Designer Jon Max Goh, winner of Singapore Stories, goes from commercial to couture

Fashion designer Jon Max Goh was the only male finalist at this year's Singapore Stories fashion design competition. PHOTO: TEXTILE AND FASHION FEDERATION SINGAPORE
Updated
Published
53 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Like his designs, fashion designer Jon Max Goh can be hard to place.

He was formally trained in womenswear, but graduated from the prestigious Parsons School of Design, The New School as its Menswear Designer of the Year in 2015.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.