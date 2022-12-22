Designer dots: Louis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama’s second collab drops in January

SINGAPORE – Pop culture fans are being rewarded for their patience in 2022.

While movie fans waited 13 years for the sequel to the hit 2009 film Avatar, fashion and art fans had been pining for Louis Vuitton and Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama to get together again for another collaboration.

The wait is finally over. Ten years after their first partnership in 2012, the French luxury house and artist are unveiling their second collaboration – first teased during the brand’s Cruise 2023 show in May – in 2023. The first drop comes in January.

Their first collection was born under the creative direction of designer Marc Jacobs, who helmed the maison from 1997 to 2014. He was also behind many of Louis Vuitton’s artist collaborations, including ones with the late American fashion designer and artist Stephen Sprouse, and Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

A household name herself, Kusama has captivated the world with her hypnotic, hand-painted polka dots, usually showcased via immersive exhibitions. These dots represent infinity to the 93-year-old avant-garde artist, who began painting them from as young as 10 and used art as an escape from her traumatic childhood.

The 2012 collaboration was a global success, so much so that you can still find coveted pieces sold at a premium on the secondary market today.

As the saying goes, good things come to those who wait.

The first drop of the highly anticipated second collaboration hits stores worldwide on Jan 6, with a second one planned for March.

It is expected to be a massive collection, with an estimated 450 individual pieces covering ready-to-wear, bags, lifestyle, shoes and accessories for men and women.

Look out for four distinct motifs by Kusama splashed across signature Louis Vuitton styles.