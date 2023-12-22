Design News: Louis Vuitton creates trunks for Australian Open trophies

Louis Vuitton designs trunks for Australian Cup trophies

French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has created bespoke travelling trunks for two trophies that will be presented in January at the Australian Open in Melbourne, the first Glam Slam tennis competition of the season.

The specially designed trunks were handcrafted by the label’s artisans in historic workshops in Asnieres, just outside Paris. The trophies are the women’s Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup and the men’s Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.

Covered in the iconic Louis Vuitton Monogram canvas, the trunks were finished with a classic lozine leather trim and the same brass corner protectors, lock and clasps that have been used on the company’s trunks since the 1860s.

The front panels were painted with a striking white V for victory and for Vuitton. They fold back to reveal the trophies inside.

In 2023, more than 900,000 fans attended the Australian Open. The trophies and trunks will go on show for the start of the women’s finals on Jan 27 and the men’s finals on Jan 28, as well as for the prize-giving ceremonies.

LG to launch transparent car antenna