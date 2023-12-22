Design News: Louis Vuitton creates trunks for Australian Open trophies

Louis Vuitton designs trunks for Australian Cup trophies
French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has created bespoke travelling trunks for two trophies that will be presented in January at the Australian Open in Melbourne, the first Glam Slam tennis competition of the season.
The specially designed trunks were handcrafted by the label’s artisans in historic workshops in Asnieres, just outside Paris. The trophies are the women’s Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup and the men’s Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.
Covered in the iconic Louis Vuitton Monogram canvas, the trunks were finished with a classic lozine leather trim and the same brass corner protectors, lock and clasps that have been used on the company’s trunks since the 1860s.
The front panels were painted with a striking white V for victory and for Vuitton. They fold back to reveal the trophies inside.
In 2023, more than 900,000 fans attended the Australian Open. The trophies and trunks will go on show for the start of the women’s finals on Jan 27 and the men’s finals on Jan 28, as well as for the prize-giving ceremonies.
LG to launch transparent car antenna
LG Electronics announced on Dec 18 that it will premiere its next-generation transparent car antenna at the Consumer Electronics Show in January in Las Vegas.
The film-type antenna, known as “telematics”, was designed in collaboration with renowned French glass manufacturer Saint-Gobain Sekurit and can be seamlessly integrated on a glass surface or embedded within the glass, such as in car windshields and sunroofs.
The antenna features more than 80 of LG’s patented innovations, including the design capability to make antenna patterns transparent.
With this new antenna, carmakers are not constrained to make special design concessions when developing new models as the technology removes the need for housing typically required to accommodate conventional antennas.
LG says the new smart glass can also manage increased network traffic and guarantees reliable communication performance. This means improved connectivity with support for 5G, global navigation satellite systems and Wi-Fi.
Info: Check out LG’s new telematics smart glass at bit.ly/3Rt23wp
Coliwoo unveils co-living hotel in Pasir Panjang
Co-living brand Coliwoo recently launched its 16th development at 404 Pasir Panjang Road called Coliwoo Hotel Pasir Panjang, paying homage to the area’s close ties to the coastline with hues of light greys and bright marine blues in its decor.
The subsidiary brand under real estate management services group LHN also launched a co-living hotel at Gay World earlier in 2023.
The co-living hotel concept is popular with guests who look for the amenities of a hotel, but with added communal spaces that allow them to mingle and build networks.
Coliwoo says there has also been increasing demand from foreign students and working professionals for long-term yet flexible stays in the hotel’s location at the heart of Pasir Panjang.
For students, it is located close to the National University of Singapore, Curtin Singapore and S P Jain School of Global Management. For working professionals, it is a short drive or train ride from Mapletree Business City, Science Park and the Central Business District.
Nearby attractions such as Sentosa and Universal Studios also make it an ideal “bleisure” hot spot for business travellers looking to enjoy some leisure time.
Info: For the full suite of amenities at Coliwoo Hotel Pasir Panjang, go to bit.ly/3NBmJ40