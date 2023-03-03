Customised kicks: North Macedonia sneaker artist sketches new path

SKOPJE, North Macedonia – From a makeshift studio in a cramped apartment in North Macedonia’s Skopje, Satja Grabuloski has made his mark as one of the top sneaker artists in the world.

With more than 300 celebrities as customers, he has taken orders from famous athletes, actors and musicians – including basketball star LeBron James and singer Dua Lipa.

Using an array of paints, Grabuloski and his team of seven artists turn ordinary shoes into works of art – featuring portraits of celebrities, film characters and sports stars along with splashes of vibrant colours.

“Sometimes, they call us with a specific idea. Sometimes, they say, ‘I have no idea – make me a good design.’ We then do whatever it takes to make the client satisfied,” Grabuloski, 31, says, as he prepares a shipment of customised football cleats for Real Madrid’s winger Vinicius Junior.

A single pair of revamped sneakers painted by his team, Swithadot StudioS, fetches a starting price of about €1,000 (S$1,050).