Cult Swedish brand & Other Stories opens Singapore store: 6 must-have pieces to cop

SINGAPORE - Entering an & Other Stories store can be a delightfully overwhelming experience.

The first time I stumbled into one was as a broke student many moons ago while holidaying in London. The space overflowed with chic clothes and accessories for all occasions - sequinned party dresses on one rack; sharp, tailored blazers on another. The tables of scarves, jewellery and bags were just as enchanting.

I browsed for an hour in penniless wonder and stumbled back out.

You may have come across the brand's eclectic stores on your own travels in the United States and Europe, and perhaps regretted not picking up a piece.

There is good news. The Swedish brand opens its first South-east Asia store at Ion Orchard on Aug 19.

Founded in Stockholm in 2013, the fashion insider's favourite has quietly grown a cult following for its stylish apparel at high-street prices ranging from $9 for socks to $399 for a party dress.

Its pieces strike a tasteful balance between the vibrancy of H&M and the understated chic of Cos. No surprise there - it is, after all, the sister label to both brands, owned by the H&M Group.

Affectionately called Stories by fans and employees, the brand does not shy away from saying that it targets "fashion-loving women who don't go unnoticed".

This specificity is part of its appeal, says managing director Lina Soderqvist - and was what drew her to join the brand earlier this year.

At a media preview of the launch, the 51-year-old tells The Straits Times: "It gives us a clear direction on what we should offer. It's always very important to have clarity when building a brand, because you need to get that place in the customer's head."

Unknown to many, Stories was originally intended as a beauty brand.

"But while developing the brand, the creators kept coming back to the importance of the 'full look'. Beauty is not only about lipstick or nail polish, so they thought, why not create a concept that offers the full look?" says Mrs Soderqvist.

And so it launched with ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and an in-house beauty line. Due to local regulations, the brand's line of make-up will launch in Singapore at a later date.

Stories is also unique because of its three design ateliers - in Stockholm, Paris and Los Angeles (LA) - which work independently but also together to create separate collections for the brand.

Stockholm's vibe is minimalist but edgy; Paris offers feminine, decorated pieces with a nod to the city's heritage; while LA is all about bold colour and sass.