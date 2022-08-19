Cult Swedish brand & Other Stories opens at Ion Orchard

Entering an & Other Stories store can be a delightfully overwhelming experience.

The first time I stumbled into one was as a broke student many moons ago while holidaying in London. The space overflowed with chic clothes and accessories for all occasions - sequinned party dresses on one rack; sharp, tailored blazers on another. The tables of scarves, jewellery and bags were just as enchanting.

I browsed for an hour in penniless wonder and stumbled back out.

You may have come across the brand's eclectic stores on your own travels in the United States and Europe, and perhaps regretted not picking up a piece.

There is good news. The Swedish brand opens its first South-east Asia store at Ion Orchard today.

Founded in Stockholm in 2013, the fashion insider's favourite has quietly grown a cult following for its stylish apparel at high-street prices, from $9 for socks to $399 for a party dress.

Its pieces strike a tasteful balance between the vibrancy of H&M and the understated chic of Cos. No surprise there - it is, after all, the sister label to both brands, owned by the H&M Group.

Affectionately called Stories by fans and employees, the brand does not shy away from saying that it targets "fashion-loving women who don't go unnoticed".

This specificity is part of its appeal, says managing director Lina Soderqvist - and was what drew her to join the brand earlier this year.

At a media preview of the launch, the 51-year-old tells The Straits Times: "It gives us a clear direction on what we should offer. It's always very important to have clarity when building a brand, because you need to get that place in the customer's head."

Unknown to many, Stories was originally intended as a beauty brand.

"But while developing the brand, the creators kept coming back to the importance of the 'full look'. Beauty is not only about lipstick or nail polish, so they thought, why not create a concept that offers the full look?" says Mrs Soderqvist.

And so it launched with ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and an in-house beauty line. Due to local regulations, the brand's line of make-up will launch in Singapore at a later date.

Stories is also unique because of its three design ateliers - in Stockholm, Paris and Los Angeles (LA) - which work independently but also together to create separate collections for the brand.

Stockholm's vibe is minimalist but edgy; Paris offers feminine, decorated pieces with a nod to the city's heritage; while LA is all about bold colour and sass.

Mrs Soderqvist says: "We wanted a more diversified offering from the beginning. Many Swedish or Scandinavian brands are very minimalistic or serious."

"Take this, for example," she says, gesturing to her all-orange linen shirt-and-pants ensemble. "It's a Stockholm outfit in a Stories way. Classic cuts but very expressive in its colour."

Frequent collaborations with international designers and artists - like its recent one with South Korean fashion designer Minju Kim - lend flavour too.

Concept designer Shawna Trunk, who leads a team of 15 to 20 designers at the LA atelier, describes the designs as "treasures you can keep in your closet forever".

Stories does several drops of new items each month.

"We're definitely trend-focused. But I think what we're more focused on is having beautiful, long-lasting pieces you can wear for a very long time - it could be a silk blouse, the perfect pair of wool trousers or an occasion dress you want to hold on to and hand down to somebody," says Trunk, 33, who joined the brand in 2016 when it launched its LA atelier.

Though the collections from each atelier do not overlap, they maintain a cohesive design language by keeping in mind the core aspects of the main customer - someone who "likes to be noticed, is strong-minded and cares about sustainability", she adds.

ASIAN PERSUASION

Intentionally or not, the brand has preserved a sense of exclusivity in its expansion strategy. It focused largely on Western markets in the beginning, opening in seven markets in Europe within its first two months of launch. It currently has 76 stores in 24 markets, with online stores in 33 markets.

But it is now setting its sights on Asia. Stories debuted in South Korea in 2017 and opened its first physical store in China last year.

Its Ion boutique - spacious with warm wood finishings and plants - will be closely followed by a second one at Raffles City Shopping Centre, slated to open next year.

"It's not a shift in focus, but there are lots of fashion-loving women in Asia too. It takes time - first you explore the markets close to you, then you move on," says Mrs Soderqvist.

"We think there's a great brand fit with the women in South-east Asia. And there are not many other brands that have the same positioning as Stories - an accessible price range but at premium quality."

Singapore, she adds, is "an important fashion city" for its mix of cultures and how it has "many big and important brands mixed with local brands in a condensed area".

It plans to use its Ion store to glean "learnings" about what the Singapore woman likes, and her sizing needs and preferences, to then "make local adaptations".

For instance, China customers get a China-exclusive assortment and Chinese New Year collections, while Ramadan collections are developed in other markets.

Online, Stories will retail in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines exclusively via e-marketplace Zalora. The brand's decision to launch on a mass-market platform is in line with being an "inclusive brand", says Mrs Soderqvist.

"We are accessible premium so we target many women. We have customers who shop more low-priced brands and Stories is at the top of their wardrobe; but we also have customers shopping very expensive brands who come to us to get value for money."

Despite its popularity, the brand has not evaded scrutiny for its quick pace of production and ties to fast-fashion giant H&M.

Asked about concerns regarding its sustainability efforts, Mrs Soderqvist says: "You could say the most sustainable option is not to produce any clothes. But people want to buy clothes and that will not change. So we think we need to support customers with clothing, but do it in the most sustainable way we can."

For Stories, that means designing garments with longevity and versatility.

"We have very clear set targets on how we are shifting towards only using sustainably sourced materials and minimising packaging (for our beauty products)."

"We are also trying to find new ways to help people consume fashion," she adds, pointing to a new partnership with British fashion rental company Hurr. The permanent tie-up allows Hurr users to rent current-season Stories clothing for a period.

"There are always trends and seasons, but we try to design garments that don't just last a season."

& Other Stories is located at 03-24 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn.

6 must-have items

With the help of concept designer Shawna Trunk, ST picks six new items to cop from the launch

PUFF SLEEVE LINEN MIDI DRESS IN BLUE, $189

"Flattering, feminine dresses" are a signature of the LA atelier which Trunk heads. The smocked back in this midi makes it stretchy and more inclusive, while the flowy skirt in a breathable linen keeps it suitable for both Singapore and LA weather, she adds.

TEXTURED PUFF SLEEVE MINI DRESS IN PURPLE, $189

Add a bold pop of colour to your wardrobe with this on-trend puff-sleeved number.

BAND COLLAR BLOUSE IN WHITE, $169

From the Paris atelier, this easy, breezy blouse with floral detailing is an elevated take on the classic white blouse and an "easy piece suitable for lots of body types".

TAPERED HIGH WAIST TROUSERS IN BLACK, $169

Trunk says: "Pleat-front trousers are a huge thing that a lot of people are going to wear this season. This is polished so you can feel dressed up, but is still really comfortable. (Expect) more tailoring; classic essentials with a bit of an updated twist."

BELTED LINEN MINI SKIRT, $119

Prints can last beyond a season if done tastefully like on this elegant belted skirt.

GEMSTONE EMBROIDERY MINI DRESS IN BLUE, $229

Another Paris creation, this A-line mini dress can be dressed down or made office-appropriate by layering a long-sleeved white blouse underneath.

