Cult labels Feng Chen Wang, Ernest W. Baker, Burc Akyol reinvent menswear

SINGAPORE – Over the past few years, menswear has gone through an interesting shift.

Formerly cult labels such as Wales Bonner, Martine Rose and Willy Chavarria have hit the mainstream, making room for even more emerging labels and designers to take their place as insider favourites.

The ones highlighted here have made their name by doing things their way.

While the rest of the industry was riding the sportswear wave, they focused on luxe tailoring, a new kind of masculine elegance and couture-like craftsmanship.

They also bring to the table new perspectives that are not based on fashion’s usual Euro-centric experiences.

A couple of them have even found success by basing their studios outside the established fashion capitals of Paris and Milan. One of them does work in Paris, but mines his lesser-represented Middle Eastern heritage to spark a deep and thoughtful dialogue between East and West.

Here are the designers you need to know now.

Feng Chen Wang

If you love: the romance of Dries Van Noten, but with more whimsy