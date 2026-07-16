Culottes are cool again

The deceptive shorts that look like a skirt were huge in the 1970s. Now, they have returned to help solve a number of fashion crises.

It was only two years ago when trends dictated that almost 13cm inseam shorts were too long . Brands like Miu Miu and celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo embraced micro shorts, a garment that barely covered the behind, and hot pants, which skipped past the thigh entirely.

Now, shorts have grown long again. In fact, the trend-cycle pendulum has swung all the way back to an 1800s invention: the culotte.

The culotte is, historically and by definition, a trouser masquerading as a skirt. The style gained mainstream appeal in the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s, finding fans in singer-actress Diana Ross, model Twiggy and French fashion designer Marc Bohan, who designed a pair made from fur when he was at Christian Dior.

Recently, retailers and brands have introduced silhouettes they describe as culottes, like the long bermuda shorts from the Gap; Bottega Veneta’s divided A-line skirts; and a trouser whose hem is slowly inching up the leg, ending mid-calf, like the ones sold by Veronica Beard.

Between January and May, brands increased their inventory of culottes by more than 30 per cent compared with the same period in 2025, according to retail intelligence firm Edited, which tracked the inventory of more than 500 brands across 140 US and UK retailers.

“Customers aren’t coming in specifically saying, ‘I need a pair of culottes’, but when they see them and they try them on, we’re seeing that move to a sale very quickly,” said Jemma Cassidy, chief product officer at Banana Republic.

Charlotte Van Gijzeghem, 29, is among many in her generation who are encountering culottes for the first time.

She is drawn to the garment’s practicality, its function as a transition item between seasons and formal and casual events. Van Gijzeghem, who came to embrace the style last September, now owns six pairs.

Culottes from Banana Republic. PHOTO: BANANA REPUBLIC

“As a teacher, it’s not always easy to find, like, work-appropriate clothing,” said Van Gijzeghem, who teaches at a high school in Dendermonde, Belgium. “I cycle to school and skirts are always a hassle on a bike, but culottes make that so much easier.”

Sara Maggioni, head of womenswear at the trend-forecasting firm WGSN, said the resurgence of culottes boils down to three factors: the evolution of comfort-driven dressing meeting post-pandemic return-to-office mandates; rising temperatures as a result of climate change; and financial pressures that have consumers looking for versatile clothes.

Shoppers are concerned with what Maggioni calls “cost per wear” – the calculation customers make to justify a purchase by how often they will use it. “The consumer is buying less, they’re scrutinising the purchases more,” she said.

Van Gijzeghem said: “I buy a lot of stuff, but I’m quite conscious about what I buy, so that it works in my whole wardrobe. I love when I can jump on a trend that actually works for my style, that I don’t have to throw it away after, like, the trends falls, because nothing fits with it.”

Evolving silhouettes

Wide-legged trousers have dominated the trend cycle in the past half-decade as retailers and shoppers have abandoned the slim and skinny fit.

To refresh a silhouette that is now considered a staple in wardrobes, brands have introduced twisted jeans, barrel-leg pants and, now, culottes. Cassidy said: “I think the next evolution is playing with length rather than just adding more or removing width.”

Split-skirt culottes – not to be confused with a style of men’s breeches that share the same name – first gained popularity during the 19th and early 20th centuries and were favoured by sportswomen for their practicality. They allowed women to sit astride on horseback and ride bicycles.

Culottes also presented like skirts, which was in accordance with the social mores of the time – women were rarely, if ever, able to wear trousers in public. In fact, Lili de Alvarez, the Spanish tennis player, caused an uproar in the staid tennis world when she wore a pair of white culottes by Elsa Schiaparelli to compete in Wimbledon in 1931.

MM6 Maison Margiela Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear Collection FW26 Look 38. PHOTO: MAISON MARGIELA

“In Western fashion, the gender binary in clothing has been very much along the lines of ‘men have legs and get to wear trousers’ and ‘women wear skirts’,” said Hilary Davidson, a fashion historian and professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Culottes emerged at a time when women were gaining more independence, she added.

It was not until the sexual revolution of the 1960s and 1970s that culottes – also referred to then as “gauchos” – and trousers in general became widely acceptable for women to wear publicly. Women often wore culottes with blazers and Oxford shirts, or a cowl-neck sweater and knee-high boots.

“What you’re seeing in that turn of the 1970s period, is a kind of new explosion of: What forms of trousers can we have in fashion?” said Davidson, adding, “and people are experimenting with it.”

Today’s culottes are appealing across demographics and have also been adopted by men. This is because of the prevalence of tighter fitting tops in both men’s and women’s wardrobes, which pair well with roomier bottoms, said Cassidy, the Banana Republic executive.

Culottes from Banana Republic. PHOTO: BANANA REPUBLIC

For Jeffrey Teneza II, 19, a student based in Pearl City, on Hawaii’s Oahu island, culottes have offered him a low-stakes way to experiment with his style, something he said he was unable to do at home for fear of being “shunned or shamed”. He has worn his pair of culottes at least twice a week since he purchased them from Uniqlo in May. He likes how “roomy and airy they can be”, he said.

The word “culottes”, however, may also be a way for retailers to hawk what may essentially be shorts that are a little longer than the ones their customers purchased last summer. According to Davidson, culottes have “an abundance of fabric” and “just being long does not make it a culotte”.

“It’s just become whatever the buzzword is,” Davidson said. Brands “sell to the buzzword”. NYTIMES