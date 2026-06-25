Crybaby inflatables have taken over the Singapore Oceanarium

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CRYBABY Cry Me An Ocean at Resorts World Sentosa - The Pufferfish.

Crybaby collaborates with Singapore Oceanarium for pop-up

Your next trip to the Singapore Oceanarium just got a lot cuter.

In a new tie-up between Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore Tourism Board and Chinese toy company Pop Mart, popular character Crybaby will appear at 11 photo spots at the oceanarium until Aug 30.

The Anglerfishfrom Crybaby’s Cry Me An Ocean series at Resorts World Sentosa. ST PHOTO: AMANDA CHAI

The collaboration spotlights Crybaby’s Cry Me An Ocean series, which reimagines the character’s signature crying emotions as whales, sharks and other sea creatures. Crybaby was created in 2017 by Thai artist Molly Yllom and is now one of Pop Mart’s most coveted characters.

Two public outdoor displays at Weave feature 5m-tall inflatables of The Anglerfish Crybaby and The Pufferfish Crybaby. The rest of the sculptures and displays are inside the oceanarium, peppered around the existing marine exhibits and galleries – from Ocean Wonders and the Shark Seas tunnel to the Open Ocean viewing panel.

The Jellyfish from Crybaby’s Cry Me An Ocean series at Resorts World Sentosa. PHOTO: POP MART SINGAPORE

Each photo spot is paired with a character board introducing its Crybaby marine character, whose story draws on real marine animal behaviours to explore themes of friendship and resilience. Ticket prices are unchanged at $55 for adults and $43 for children and seniors.

End your journey at the Crybaby-themed pop-up store at Weave , stocked with Cry Me An Ocean collectibles . Visitors who present their same-day Singapore Oceanarium ticket and spend a minimum of $128 at the store will receive a n exclusive Cry Me An Ocean eyemask , while stocks last .

Crybaby’s Cry Me An Ocean series at Resorts World Sentosa pop-up store. ST PHOTO: AMANDA CHAI

Info: Until Aug 30 at Singapore Oceanarium, Resorts World Sentosa, 24 Sentosa Gateway

Hourglass’ new Phantom Blur balms

Hourglass’ Phantom Blur Balm. PHOTO: HOURGLASS

Head down to Sephora Ion Orchard to peep at American cosmetics brand Hourglass’ newest drops.

The first is the Phantom Blur Balm ($62), a matt lip product building on the popularity of the brand’s Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm ($62). It comes in five wearable shades and is infused with hyaluronic acid and conditioning emollients for softly diffused lips with a soft, matt blur.

Hourglass’s Ambient Lighting Edit Charms Palette. PHOTO: HOURGLASS

While there, check out the new Ambient Lighting Edit: Charms Palette ($150), exclusive to the Sephora Ion Orchard launchpad.

Featuring Hourglass’ cult-favourite baked finishing powders, this seasonal palette comes housed in a gold compact with customisable magnetic charms. Choose from 48 charms ($29 each) to make the palette your own.

The Ambient Lighting Edit: Charms Palette. PHOTO: HOURGLASS

With any two Phantom Blur Balm or Glossy Balm purchases, receive a limited-edition Hourglass Lip Pouch.

Info: Until July 7 at Sephora Ion Orchard, B2-09, 2 Orchard Turn

Shiseido revamps make-up collection

Shiseido’s fresh line of make-up essentials. PHOTO: SHISEIDO

It has been a while since Shiseido turned its attention to make-up. The Japanese beauty brand has marshalled its expertise in skincare and channelled it into cosmetics, by way of a fresh line of essentials.

Powered by vibrant colours and skin-caring formulas, the collection includes the RevitalEssence Loose Setting Powder ($72), Colour + Glow Enhancer ($58) and limited-edition TechnoSatin Gel Lipsticks ($48).

The latest setting powder is an extension of Shiseido’s foundation of the same name, beloved for its serum-like texture and skincare-like formula that aids luminosity.

Shiseido Makeup RevitalEssence Loose Setting Powder in Pink Hydrating Glow. PHOTO: SHISEIDO

The powder promises much of the same claims, infused with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and prismatic pearls for radiance. It comes in three shades, including an Asia-exclusive Pink Hydrating Glow.

A new versatile product, the Colour + Glow Enhancer is a five-in-one multitasker designed to be used as blush, highlighter, contour, brow and eyeshadow. The skincare-heavy formula goes on buttery, almost like liquid, settling into a powder to give the skin a translucent glow from within.

Choose from nine shades that range from bronze tones to pink hues.

Shiseido Makeup Colour + Glow Enhancer. PHOTO: SHISEIDO

Rounding out the collection is a capsule of three pink TechnoSatin Gel Lipstick shades and two toppers that act as finish-changers.

Info: Available at Shiseido boutiques and counters

Sekkisei and Monchhichi team up

Sekkisei Brightening Essence Lotion x Monchhichi. PHOTO: SEKKISEI

Fans of Monchhichi, the beloved Japanese plush monkey, can soon add another limited-edition doll to their stash. In celebration of the 18th anniversary of Sekkisei’s Save The Blue initiative, the Japanese skincare brand has teamed up with Monchhichi for a special collection.

From July 1 to Aug 31, make a qualifying purchase of the Brightening Essence Lotion ($80 for 350ml) and receive an exclusive plush doll (worth $50), available in specially designed Boy or Girl editions, while stocks last.

The lotion features a hydrating formula infused with botanical extracts and is said to help replenish moisture and reveal the skin’s natural clarity. A portion of sales from selected upsized bestsellers from the line – including the Lotion ($113 for 50ml) and Brightening Foam Cleanser ($32 for 200g) – will go towards supporting coral cultivation.

Sekkisei’s Save The Blue initiative focuses on marine preservation and restoration of highly heat-resistant coral species in Okinawa.

​Outside Japan, parent company Kose is taking a stake in local conservation and will donate $3,000 to the Garden City Fund’s 100k Corals Initiative, a Singapore charity focused on improving the resilience of local coral reefs and marine communities.

Info: Sekkisei x Monchhichi will be available from July 1 at Sekkisei counters in BHG, Metro and OG, Welcia, Hands, Shopee, TikTok Shop and kose.com.sg