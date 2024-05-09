Creative consultant Tracy Phillips’ home an oasis of healing

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The April 2024 issue is out on newsstands now.
SINGAPORE – After many years of renting, creative consultant Tracy Phillips was ready to put down roots. Her checklist for a place to call her own seemed straightforward: privacy, abundant natural light and a view enriched with greenery.
“I thought it would be easy,” says Ms Phillips, who is the director of her own agency, PPurpose. “I just wanted a space where I would not be peering into someone else’s home and where ample light could flow through because I do not like dark spaces.”
Yet, the path to fulfilling these criteria was fraught with unexpected challenges. Over two years, she sifted through countless listings and attended numerous viewings, but each fell short. The process, she thought at the time, was starting to feel like a wild goose chase for an elusive ideal.
Then, everything shifted with a call from a trusted friend – an architect who was, at that time, working on a condominium project in the vicinity. He suggested she explore a lesser-known enclave he believed aligned with her aspirations.
Walking into the unit for the first time, Ms Phillips recalls feeling hopeful yet cautious.
“While I did like the place, my then-partner and the architect friend who accompanied me on the viewing were more excited about it than I was,” she says, while scrolling through her mobile phone to show pre-renovation photos.
Nonetheless, she saw the potential and, after sleeping on it, made an offer. That was in 2017.
Today, the space – bright, airy and with an unblocked view, thanks to the unit being on a high floor – looks nothing like before.
When designing her home, Ms Phillips leaned towards a mid-century modern feel. “I also like the deserts, like Joshua Tree National Park and Palm Springs, and wanted to have those tones in my home as well.”
Walking into the apartment, one immediately sees the harmoniously eclectic mix of decor, where each piece tells its own story. The interior showcases a masterful blend of unique, quirky elements, each thoughtfully selected and placed.
Ms Phillips’ eclectic style and flair for mixing and matching are evident in her choice of furniture, which features vibrant pops of colour and an array of looks. She credits the successful redesign of her home to The Merry Men Interiors, which she says “really understood (me) and what I wanted for the home.”
One significant transformation was the swop between the master and a common bedroom, a strategic move that shifted the master bedroom’s view from one that had an obstructive block of flats to an expansive vista.
This switch not only maximised visual appeal, but also redefined the living areas to suit her lifestyle better.
The master bathroom also saw a novel redesign, with the vanity and sink relocated to create a more integrated and fluid walk-in wardrobe experience.
To unify the two rooms while maintaining the desert theme throughout her space, Ms Phillips chose a striking tapestry by Los Angeles artist Lilian Martinez, strategically placed on the wall between the rooms.
“I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, familiar yet transporting,” she says. “This piece embodies that for me – it captures the essence of my favourite places, blending indoor space with elements of nature, creating a sense of both home and escape.”
Central to her living room is a striking green marble dining table, surrounded by a diverse collection of chairs. This piece not only anchors the space, but also mirrors her eclectic taste.
Another intriguing element is a grand conceptual art piece that functions as a display shelf.
“I wanted something unique, but could not find any without having to custom-make one,” she says. “So, when I saw this piece at the Art Stage fair, I knew it would be perfect for my home.”
Made from stacked glass panes, held in place with vertical natural rattan beams tied with brass and tan leather, the piece called Angan was designed by Indonesian artist Alvin T. It was purchased from The Artling gallery’s booth at Art Stage Singapore in 2018.
Among her treasured possessions is her collection of crystal singing bowls, now thoughtfully displayed on a chest of drawers that once served a very different purpose.
“This area used to be my bar,” she says. “It was filled with various spirits on display, but I only ever drink when I am entertaining and never alone.”
The transformation of the space was inspired by a close friend, almost like a soul sister, she says, who lived with her during Covid-19 when travel restrictions extended a two-month stay to an entire year.
Her friend had pointed out that this was a focal point in her home and it was cluttered with items she did not use. This observation prompted a shift in Ms Phillips’ perspective. “It made me think about the energy of the space,” she says.
This transformation extends to her overall home decor, which is rich with memories, including a wall of photos capturing the significant relationships in her life.
“These photos show the bonds I cherish,” she says. “Since living independently at 19 and experiencing the early loss of my parents, I’ve surrounded myself with images of people and places that spark joy. Whether they’re lifelong friends or new soulmates, each photo distils the essence of my journey, celebrating the joy and connections that define my world.”
The thoughtful approach to decor, emphasising personal connections and memories, is evident throughout her home, including the guest bedroom where another tapestry art piece takes centre stage.
Created by Singaporean artist Reza Hasni, who is a friend, the artwork reflects Ms Phillips’ appreciation for pieces that blend various elements of life and culture.
“I’m drawn to Reza’s work, which merges nature, consciousness, dance and music culture. While many of his pieces are vibrant and psychedelic, this particular colourway struck a chord with me and I knew it was the perfect fit for my space.”
Indeed, her home mirrors the diversity of her life. “I’ve always wanted my home to be an oasis for friends,” she says.
She shares stories of friends who have found refuge in her space, like one who wrote to her from Paris after staying for a couple of months, expressing how the stay had been a healing experience that helped her find her path.
Another friend, she adds, echoed this sentiment, describing her stay as a “peaceful retreat”.
Beyond just a living space, her home is a sanctuary where friends find comfort and solace, reflecting her belief in the power of space to nurture and connect.
As she puts it: “My aim is for this place to be where people can embrace their true selves, without any pretence or pressure.”