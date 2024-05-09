Creative consultant Tracy Phillips’ home an oasis of healing

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The April 2024 issue is out on newsstands now.

SINGAPORE – After many years of renting, creative consultant Tracy Phillips was ready to put down roots. Her checklist for a place to call her own seemed straightforward: privacy, abundant natural light and a view enriched with greenery.

“I thought it would be easy,” says Ms Phillips, who is the director of her own agency, PPurpose. “I just wanted a space where I would not be peering into someone else’s home and where ample light could flow through because I do not like dark spaces.”

Yet, the path to fulfilling these criteria was fraught with unexpected challenges. Over two years, she sifted through countless listings and attended numerous viewings, but each fell short. The process, she thought at the time, was starting to feel like a wild goose chase for an elusive ideal.

Then, everything shifted with a call from a trusted friend – an architect who was, at that time, working on a condominium project in the vicinity. He suggested she explore a lesser-known enclave he believed aligned with her aspirations.

Walking into the unit for the first time, Ms Phillips recalls feeling hopeful yet cautious.

“While I did like the place, my then-partner and the architect friend who accompanied me on the viewing were more excited about it than I was,” she says, while scrolling through her mobile phone to show pre-renovation photos.

Nonetheless, she saw the potential and, after sleeping on it, made an offer. That was in 2017.