Coty CEO: When your brand is cool, people will buy, whatever the price

SINGAPORE – For years, Coty Inc struggled under the weight of its many debt-laden acquisitions. But under the helm of a formidable new chief executive, the French-founded beauty conglomerate looks set to make a comeback.

In town in October for a beauty conference and the star-studded opening of the new Gucci Beauty boutique in Ion Orchard, Ms Sue Youcef Nabi – a respected figure in the beauty industry and the former president of rival group L’Oreal – tells The Straits Times that the group lost its way a few years ago.