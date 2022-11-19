Special-edition timepiece designed for online experiment sold out faster than expected

While many may recognise TAG Heuer as a brand, few know what the “TAG” in its name stands for.

It is, in fact, an acronym for “Techniques d’Avant Garde”, which clearly explains why the brand has embraced innovation throughout its 162-year-old mechanical watchmaking history.

And that innovative spirit is also why Cortina Watch wanted to work with a disruptor like TAG Heuer when it first started its e-commerce platform in 2019, knowing that it, in Mr Jeremy Lim’s words, “needed products that would attract customers to the site”.

The CEO of Cortina Watch has seen how the TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 02T, a highly precise tourbillon chronograph that is the most competitively priced among the mainstream brands, had been a revelation, with it being highly sought-after by enthusiasts and consumers.

In 2019, Cortina Watch embarked on an e-commerce experiment to see if collectors would be willing to fork out a five-figure sum for a special limited-edition timepiece.