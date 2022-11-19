Interactive store designs and private viewings: How this watch specialist enriches the collectors’ journey

Today, amid strong demand for Rolex models across the globe, retailers like Cortina Watch need a deep understanding of new customers’ purchase motivations, while at the same time, they have to nurture enduring customer relationships.

“We want to be able to support the next generation of collectors and provide them with the models they desire to help them start their watch collecting journey,” Mr Lim explains.

“We’ve found that our customers today want to know the brand better and understand the value of their watches apart from their intrinsic value. They want to share in and appreciate the values behind the products they are buying.”

To this end, Cortina Watch is certainly upping the game and offering a refreshed retail experience for this generation and the next.

