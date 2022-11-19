How longtime friendship has strengthened business partnership between watchmaker and retailer

Even in the early days, Patek Philippe had customers from Singapore and Southeast Asia, thanks to the work of retailers such as Cortina Watch. When Mr Lim approached Patek Philippe’s local distributor at the time to retail their watches for Cortina Watch in 1972, the brand readily agreed – a sign of their confidence in the retailer from the very beginning.

When Mr Philippe Stern, now the honorary president of Patek Philippe, joined his family business, he took over the work of his father in Asia.

“It was with Mr Philippe Stern that I was able to discuss further opportunities. He encouraged us to apply to become an official retailer of the brand in 1978, since we had already been in business together for the last six years,” explains Mr Lim.

More than just business

Since then, the partnership between the two companies has steadily strengthened.

As Cortina Watch and Patek Philippe stepped into the 21st century, both companies began to consider ways to strategically grow the watchmaker’s presence in the region with a consistent retail experience.

Mr Raymond Lim and Mr Jeremy Lim, then the CEO and COO of Cortina Watch respectively, realised that this could only be achieved with a network of exclusive boutiques that would support their clients locally, while expanding the retailer’s presence further across Southeast Asia.