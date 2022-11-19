How longtime friendship has strengthened business partnership between watchmaker and retailer

In 1997, when Cortina Watch was set to celebrate its 25th anniversary, it discussed with Patek Philippe how both companies could leverage on the milestone to boost their presence in the region.
The result was the Ref 5057R-001, a 100-piece limited-edition pink gold timepiece with a hobnail guilloche bezel featuring a moonphase, analogue calendar and power reserve.
Fast forward another 25 years to Cortina Watch’s 50th anniversary, and the two brands have joined hands again to create another exclusive model.
Inspired by the original commemorative piece but in white gold now, the new Ref 5057G-010 has a charcoal grey sunburst dial with black-gradient rim and features an improved movement based on the famed calibre 240, keeping this classic model as slim as ever. It will be limited to 100 pieces.
Furthermore, Patek Philippe has also dedicated a dome clock for this golden jubilee as a special tribute to the retailer.
The Ref 20145M-001 Singapore Skyline features hand-drawn depictions of iconic local landmarks across a dome of fireworks and 50 gold stars, all meticulously hand-painted with 50 enamel colours. It was presented in a travelling exhibition with several other dome clocks owned by Cortina Watch, across its Patek Philippe boutiques in Asia earlier this year.
Famously known as a brand that keeps a relatively low profile, Patek Philippe seldom collaborates with partners on such projects. But with both companies enjoying a relationship beyond just business transactions, it is not hard to see why the Swiss watchmaker has given the nod of approval to such a project.
Past, present and future
When Mr Anthony Lim founded Cortina Watch in 1972, he knew that he needed a diverse range of brands that would attract regular customers visiting the Colombo Court Shopping Centre store, and the business owners with offices on High Street looking for fine and high watchmaking pieces.
One of the first brands he approached was Patek Philippe. He professes that he has a personal affinity for Patek Philippe’s timepieces and world-famous dome clocks. “I love their style of design as I favour slim, elegant watches,” he says, smiling.
“I first met Mr Henri Stern in 1956 in Singapore,” he recalls. “At the time I was working for Nanyang Watch Company as a salesperson. Back then, the retail experience was very different. Our customers were businessmen who were working on High Street and they would call to ask if we had specific watches. We would have to bring it to them in their offices. So we would go back and forth between the distributors of watch brands and our customers. That was how I came to know him and later his son, Mr Philippe Stern.”
Even in the early days, Patek Philippe had customers from Singapore and Southeast Asia, thanks to the work of retailers such as Cortina Watch. When Mr Lim approached Patek Philippe’s local distributor at the time to retail their watches for Cortina Watch in 1972, the brand readily agreed – a sign of their confidence in the retailer from the very beginning.
When Mr Philippe Stern, now the honorary president of Patek Philippe, joined his family business, he took over the work of his father in Asia.
“It was with Mr Philippe Stern that I was able to discuss further opportunities. He encouraged us to apply to become an official retailer of the brand in 1978, since we had already been in business together for the last six years,” explains Mr Lim.
More than just business
Since then, the partnership between the two companies has steadily strengthened.
As Cortina Watch and Patek Philippe stepped into the 21st century, both companies began to consider ways to strategically grow the watchmaker’s presence in the region with a consistent retail experience.
Mr Raymond Lim and Mr Jeremy Lim, then the CEO and COO of Cortina Watch respectively, realised that this could only be achieved with a network of exclusive boutiques that would support their clients locally, while expanding the retailer’s presence further across Southeast Asia.
In 2009, the first Patek Philippe boutique in Singapore opened at Ion Orchard, with a second store at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands the following year.
Today, Cortina Watch operates seven Patek Philippe boutiques in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan and Hong Kong. It is the sole operator of Patek Philippe boutiques in the first four aforementioned countries, with the largest store in Southeast Asia in Singapore at Ion Orchard.
Ms Deepa Chatrath, general manager of Patek Philippe Southeast Asia, says: “Cortina Watch is a long-trusted and very important partner for Patek Philippe in the Southeast Asia region. It truly understands the values of the brand and has nurtured strong relationships over generations of local clients.”
Forward thinking
Beyond business, the two families have also developed a friendship that spans three generations of Sterns and two generations of Lims – and now, it has already extended to the next.
On the business front, plans are already in motion to expand and enhance the customer experience even further, both offline and online. One thing is for sure, though: This unwavering partnership will continue to strengthen both Cortina Watch and Patek Philippe for many more years to come.
Click here for more stories related to Cortina Watch's golden jubilee. To see tributes from its brand partners, go to the Cortina Watch 50th anniversary commemorative website.