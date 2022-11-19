This watchmaker's modern take on classical watches delights its customers

Swiss watchmaker H. Moser & Cie might have been around since 1828 but under the leadership of CEO Edouard Meylan, it has been anything but conventional.

Take what Mr Meylan did during the pandemic, for instance. He used a mobile phone and the Zoom tele-conferencing platform to take Cortina Watch’s clients on a virtual tour of the Moser manufacture, showing them how each component of every watch was cut, shaped, finished and assembled by hand.

The personal, highly intimate guided tour helped the customers escape virtually – if for a short while – and enabled Mr Meylan to share with them his joy and passion for Moser.

This unconventional approach extends to the designs of the watches too, with Mr Meylan unafraid to make bold statements with Moser’s timepieces.