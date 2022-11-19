Against the grain: This non-conformist watch brand continues to surprise

Earlier this year, the former Franck Muller boutique at Wisma Atria took on an unusual form.

Instead of a regular watch boutique with creations housed in glass display cases, shoppers were welcomed by an in-store exhibition that detailed the brand’s history and charted the course of its innovations over the years.

“Cortina was developing a new Franck Muller boutique at Ion Orchard, and our Wisma Atria store was in transition,” says Mr Raymond Lim, CEO of Cortina Holdings, which owns the distribution rights of Franck Muller in the region. “So, we developed an exhibition celebrating 30 years of watchmaking by Franck Muller, with archival pieces to show how today’s creations build on the past innovations of the brand.”