How this S’porean family built a regional luxury watch empire over 50 years

The year 2021 was a watershed one for Cortina Holdings. In a pandemic-stricken year, the parent company of luxury watch retailer Cortina Watch forked out $84.7 million in cash to acquire the privately-held Sincere Fine Watches.

Both Mr Raymond Lim and his younger brother, Mr Jeremy Lim, were also appointed as the CEO of Cortina Holdings and the CEO of Cortina Watch respectively, laying the foundations for a new era in the family business.

Since then, the duo has been working to continue the transformation of Cortina Watch into a leading 21st century retailer, while running more than 40 stores in Southeast and East Asia.

Putting the customer first, every time

At Cortina Watch, customer centricity is a business philosophy that sits at the heart of everything they do. From its earliest days in 1972 when Mr Anthony Lim, the executive chairman of Cortina Holdings, founded the business, the retailer has advocated a customer-centric, personalised retail experience.