Caring for the community: Why doing business with heart matters to these two companies

Profitability is an integral part of business but achieving commercial success with heart is not what drives many companies. Cortina Watch and one of its closest business partners, Chopard, are two of the rare few, with social responsibility being a core tenet.

While the Swiss jeweller-watchmaker has focused on sustainably sourced materials for its luxury products, an ambitious long-term commitment undertaken since 2013, Cortina Watch has constantly supported social projects in Singapore to help the disadvantaged. These include The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, National Kidney Foundation, as well as Yellow Ribbon Singapore, amongst many others.

As Mr Raymond Lim, CEO of Cortina’s parent company, Cortina Holdings, explains: “Cortina is a family-founded business, and Chopard is a family-owned and -run business. In that sense, we share many values and similarities in how we work together with our partners to achieve long-term success.”

For the greater good

Even when celebrating personal success and milestones, giving back to the community is never far from the minds of the two brands.

Over the years, Cortina Watch has helped to raise funds for the Singapore Heart Foundation (SHF) to provide access to high quality healthcare for Singaporeans in need of cardiac rehabilitation.

In 2022, it made a donation to the SHF-Cortina Watch Heart Wellness Centre at Bukit Gombak Sports Centre with the hope to help provide more affordable treatment, promote active engagement in rehabilitation programs and enhance access to cardiac care for heart patients, who may be less mobile and are also at risk of a recurrent cardiac incident.