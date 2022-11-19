Four decades of friendship: How these partners are stronger together

Within its Arabic hour markers, the number “5” is replaced with “50”, in a brighter red than the rest of the burgundy numerals, to commemorate the occasion. It is also a sign of how much Cartier values its longtime partner. It seldom allows tweaks to its dials.

One man’s foresight

But this deep working relationship between Cortina Watch and Cartier would have come to naught had it not been for Mr Anthony Lim.

During the mid-70s, the founder of Cortina Watch began to observe an interesting trend among watch collectors. Chic, sporty timepieces in steel or steel-and-gold with a strong design aesthetic were growing in popularity over highly complicated timepieces.

Realising that this was not a passing fad, he quickly struck a deal with Cartier’s local distributor to retail its timepieces.

Even then, Cartier was already known as a watchmaker with an eye for design. Timepieces such as the Crash, Tank and Baignoire, with their refined, simple dials and slim movements, captured the attention of Cortina Watch’s customers.

As the retailer expanded its business over the years, Cartier remained a close working partner. And when Cortina Watch opened its flagship store at Raffles City Shopping Centre in 1992, Mr Lim knew he needed to have a range of sophisticated brands that would interest mall shoppers.

“Orchard Road was just emerging as a new district for retail but the customers there were mainly tourists. Raffles City Shopping Centre represented a change in how local customers were shopping, moving away from High Street to North Bridge Road,” he recalls. Among the watchmakers he stocked in this huge store was Cartier.

To further strengthen collectors’ familiarity with Cartier and other brands, Mr Lim’s eldest son, Raymond, who was already working at Cortina Watch, developed the idea of creating in-store exhibitions for what they stocked at Raffles City.

“We’d bring in a range of timepieces from the brand and invite our customers to visit the store to discover them. By doing so, we were able to share more and educate them on each brand’s unique qualities,” explains Mr Raymond Lim.