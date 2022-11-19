Watch retailer's market know-how crucial to helping these brands flourish in the region

Often, collective strengths are more powerful than individual contributions alone. This is particularly true in business, especially when you meet like-minded partners.

For Swiss watch brands Blancpain and Corum, their presence in Southeast Asia has been greatly boosted with their cooperation with Cortina Watch.

Push boundaries with Blancpain

It means a lot when a famed watchmaker makes a special edition of its icon to mark a special milestone of its business partner.

That is the case for Blancpain, which has created an exclusive version of its signature Fifty Fathoms model to celebrate Cortina Watch’s 50th anniversary.

Limited to 50 pieces, this variant is the first two-toned Fifty Fathoms model, made with Grade 23 titanium and a Sedna Gold bezel bearing a ceramic insert and Ceragold markers.

Grade 23 titanium boasts great strength and corrosion resistance, while Sedna Gold and Ceragold are the proprietary gold alloys of the Swatch Group, Blancpain’s parent company.

Powered by the automatic Calibre 1315, the watch comes with a five-day power reserve and carries just the right dynamic of function and performance with a unique style.