Mutual respect and trust are the pillars these horological partners lean on

The retailer has been a partner and one of its earliest supporters when Bell & Ross was founded in 1992. The design of its watches, a distinct and standout look different from classic watchmaking, appealed to Mr Jeremy Lim and his elder brother, Raymond. The former was the COO, while the latter was the CEO of Cortina Watch in those days.

With the watches boasting an aeronautics-inspired style, the Lims were sure that it would draw interest from a new generation of watch collectors looking for something different.

Over the years, the independent watchmaker has also supported many of Cortina’s retail innovations and ideas, such as the Espace boutique in Millennia Walk.

The concept store, which offered standalone shop-in-shop experiences customised to individual brands, gave participating watchmakers the autonomy to create an immersive boutique experience within a multi-brand store.

Since then, the Espace concept has been absorbed into Cortina’s new boutique designs, which channel the experience of brands like Bell & Ross across multiple platforms from offline to online.

“We’ve been retailers of Bell & Ross since 2008, so they knew we would not attempt something like this unless we were confident of success. Even though buying a watch from the internet wasn’t that common for most customers, we could see the importance of an online retail channel as other luxury brands were seeing strong growth in digital retail,” explains Mr Jeremy Lim. Bell & Ross was one of the first five brands on Cortina’s e-commerce site. “The brand agreed as soon as we shared the idea with the team,” he adds.