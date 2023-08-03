Content creator Marjhan Kausar curates home with eclectic exuberance

SINGAPORE – “I skipped the neutral beige home decor aesthetic because colourful spaces are my happiness,” says Ms Marjhan Kausar, as she offers a peek into her home, a 2,034 sq ft apartment in one of the private residential towers in Orchard Road’s backyard.

The 30-year-old content creator and her husband Siraj Ali, a private banker, did not make any architectural changes to the apartment or hire an interior designer when they moved in in 2019.

Yet, as visitors step out of the lift, they enter a series of soulful spaces clearly put together by someone with a keen eye for design.

Here, family heirlooms and iconic design pieces exist harmoniously with handmade finds and creatively modified high-street items, their bright hues and patterns lending a personal touch to the monochromatic material palette.

“I just love mixing and matching – that’s my thing,” Ms Kausar says.

She has worn many creative hats in her life and credits her parents for bringing her up with great design aesthetics.

Born in Philadelphia to a Pakistani father and Ecuadorian-American mother, she grew up in Singapore and studied footwear design at the London College of Fashion in Britain.

Upon returning here, she taught herself graphic design while hunting for a job. And she learnt about branding when she landed a role as head of marketing for a property developer, where she also got to sit in at architectural and interior design meetings.

She parlayed these skills into a side hustle: creating content for collaborators and clients across genres.

Finding her true calling in art directing, she quit her job to do it full-time.

The aesthetic of Ms Kausar’s home is an extension of her fashion style – eclectic with a distinct edge that comes from that fearless ease of mixing the traditional and the contemporary.

“You can find elements of Desi culture woven into our home. It’s important to keep cultures alive, whether in books, pieces we have collected on our trips or things that have been passed on to us from our families,” she says.

Mr Ali’s side of the family, which has Indian and Iranian heritage, further expands the interior and decor vocabularies.

Past the entrance, decorated with paintings done on antique Urdu parchments and evil-eye amulets, is an airy living space with a sweeping view of the neighbourhood.

Kausar divides the long, rectangular space into two separate areas using the roomy Jasper Sofa system from King Living. The modular system was brought over from the couple’s former home in Nassim Hill, where it presided over the living room in a U-shaped configuration.