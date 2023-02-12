Concert review: Nanyang Collective’s Life is a multi-faceted musical installation

Life

Nanyang Collective

Esplanade Recital Studio

Friday, 7.30pm

Nanyang Collective was formed last year by players of Western and traditional Asian instruments, with the vision of presenting new works by local composers which united aesthetes of diverse cultures.

Fusion and crossover are much-bandied-about terms, but this ensemble appears much more than that.

Life, its latest production, was a multi-faceted musical installation rather than mere composition.

The instrumental set-up, with three separate layers – grand/toy piano in front, strings, flutes, gamelan and pipa just behind, and suona, euphonium and percussion on risers – gave the myriad sonorities ample space and scope to resonate.

Led by young conductor Dedric Wong De Li, the slightly over 40-minute concert comprising three works merged as one was an eye- and ear-opener.

When does life begin and where does it go? Is it a cycle of renewal and regeneration, or a constant series of limited terms?

The reverberance of a vibrating tam tam (gong) in near total darkness, raw and raucous, from percussionist Eugene Toh seemed symbolic for the birth of time.

That was how Creation by John Sharpley, Texas-born but long-time resident in Singapore, began.

An eruption of sound from all nine instrumentalists, including Abigail Sin striking the piano’s innards with a mallet, greeted the procession of one hunched in pain and agony.

Enter the cloaked figure of actor Ora, ambling across the players before collapsing in a heap.

Was this the passage of infirmity and old age or a prelude to rebirth? After a flash of light (and short silence), there emerged a newborn’s cries, and the simple melody of a Bartok rondo played on toy piano.

Life then took on a more theatrical turn with protagonist Ora acting out the growing pangs of a child.

Where Sharpley’s Life segued into Jon Lin Chua Sisyphus’s Dilemma, the second work, was not clearly demarcated, but that did not matter given the performance’s seamless flow.