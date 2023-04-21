Exclusive vintage bags to NYC-style bites: Largest concept store for popular US bag brand opens in Singapore

New York City (NYC) vibes are coming to Singapore. Fashion lovers can now enjoy luxury and style with a difference as American luxury brand Coach debuts its first and largest one-of-a-kind concept store in Asia.

The Coach Play Singapore Shophouse, located at 5 Keong Saik Road, aims to offer customers a different shopping experience by combining an experiential retail space with a trendy NYC-inspired café and menu from local coffee house Brawn & Brains Coffee.

Spanning over 4,000 sq ft, the three-storey Coach shophouse is also the largest concept store to date. It draws its creative inspiration from traditional shophouses that are an integral part of Singapore's rich cultural heritage and combines it with the brand's New York spirit.

The Coach Play store is a series of concept stores encouraging customers to play in Coach spaces inspired by their local communities. The first Coach Play store opened in Chicago earlier this year and Coach Play Singapore – which will be around for 18 months to up to two years – is the first in Asia.

Every store is bespoke and no two are the same, notes Ms Campbell O’Shea, vice president and general manager, Tapestry Southeast Asia & Oceania. Tapestry Inc. is the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.