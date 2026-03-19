Clothing label Barehands launches capsule collection with actress Lim Shi-An

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Barehands launches capsule collection with actress Lim Shi-An

Singaporean actress Lim Shi-An’s first collaboration with local fashion label Barehands is inspired by the clothes she used to pilfer from the wardrobe of her mother, veteran thespian Tan Kheng Hua.

The capsule collection Analogue launched on March 6 with seven nostalgically patterned and coloured designs.

Recurring through it is an original check print designed by Lim, once a print designer for home-grown fashion brand Love, Bonito.

It was not a random choice as gingham features a lot in her home and in fabrics from her grandmother and mother, she tells ST. The blue-brown print is turned out two ways – one pale, one dark – with a grainy texture and lightly faded watercolour-ish finish that took some calibration, she adds.

It appears on a tea dress, toga top, shorts, midi skirt and frilled long-sleeved blouse.

True to Barehands’ social mission, the clothes were crafted by Afghan refugee tailors based in Malaysia.

Lim’s touch is felt in the tweaks she made: a waist panel on the midi Cecilia Skirt ($156); the slightly longer hem on the Longline Shorts ($108), inspired by Tan’s shorts of the same subtle length; and the waist tie ribbons on the Tea Dresses ($152).

These three tops, three bottoms and one dress are available off the rack in limited quantities or can be made to order.

Info: Available in Barehands stores at Funan and Takashimaya Shopping Centre, and online at ourbarehands.com

Sisley introduces anti-ageing serum to cult Black Rose line

Sisley Black Rose Concentrate is available at all Sisley counters. PHOTO: SISLEY

Luxury Parisian beauty brand Sisley has launched the Black Rose Concentrate Radiant Youth Serum ($340), the latest addition to its cult Black Rose range.

The formula targets silent cellular ageing that starts from a young age, forming the first building blocks of senescent “zombie” cells. These damaged cells stop dividing but refuse to die, triggering inflammation that dims the skin’s youthful radiance.

Sisley parries that creeping decline with its most potent weapon, the Black Rose Molecular Extract. It is taken from the hybrid Black Baccara Rose flower cultivated in Southern France and harvested at first bloom. The anthocyanin concentrate responsible for the flower’s deep purple hue has antioxidant properties that are notoriously sensitive to changes in the environment. To maintain the keenness of this volatile active ingredient, the brand devised a dual-chamber bottle.

The concentrate comes sealed in a white cap to be pumped into the bottle right before first use. This means the serum is activated only then, and at its freshest, and can be kept for six months after.

The promised overall effect is one of increased plumpness, vitality, luminosity and smoothness.

Info: Available at Sisley counters, such as at Takashimaya and Raffles City, and online at sisley-paris.com/en-SG/

Raffles Spa partners Hungarian skincare house Omorovicza

The Raffles Spa x Omorovicza Deep Cleansing treatment. PHOTO: RAFFLES SPA

Raffles Hotel Singapore has announced a new partnership with Hungarian skincare brand Omorovicza, famed for its thermal bath-led approach to beauty.

For the first time in Singapore, a curation of Omorovicza’s mineral-rich facial and body products will be used in treatments offered at the lush Raffles Spa. The 20-year-old brand is powered by its patented Healing Concentrate, the product of bio-fermenting Hungarian thermal bathwater that contains 26 different minerals known for its curative properties.

At Raffles Spa, these formulations are paired with Omorovicza’s signature Hungarian massage techniques, which for centuries have gone with soaking sessions at Budapest baths. Therapists lift, knead, pinch and drum their fingers on the face.

Menu highlights include the Elixir Power Facial (from $320 on weekdays, $350 on weekends), a glow-boosting skin therapy that uses the brand’s Elixir product. The signature Omorovicza Queen Ritual (from $560 on weekdays, $610 on weekends), on the other hand, combines sensorial textures and targeted back exfoliation and massage with the Queen Facial.

Info: 01-31 Raffles Arcade, 328 North Bridge Road; spa treatments are available daily from 9.30am to 6.30pm

Prada Beauty opens flagship at Raffles City

Prada Beauty’s Raffles City store front. PHOTO: PRADA BEAUTY

The luxury make-up, skincare and fragrance line of Italian fashion house Prada has opened its flagship boutique in Raffles City.

The 967 sq ft store is the brand’s third and largest location in Singapore since launching here in 2025, following its Tangs Plaza and VivoCity outposts. Stocked in its harlequin-tiled space is the full range of perfumes and make-up.

These include the Prada Reveal Mesh Cushion ($125) in shades selected for Asian skin tones. The foundation introduces a trademarked Motion Protect Technology, an adaptive fitting system that forms a protective membrane on each pigment and contains a dynamic combination of polymers.

Its crayola-looking lip balm in yellow, the Banana Balm Yellow ($70), is also available. The zany product, representative of Prada Beauty’s free-thinking approach, contains Bifidus extract and jojoba oil to deliver up to 24-hour hydration and all-day comfort. It also smells like a juicy banana.

Info: 01-14 /15/16 Raffles City, 252 North Bridge Road; open daily from 10am to 10pm