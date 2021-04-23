Clothing confessionals

People bare their souls over cherished clothes on Netflix series Worn Stories

People always talk about the star. But what they don't know is that the real star is what is behind the star. - SPANISH SINGER-ACTRESS CHARO, whose most precious item of clothing is a sequinned number designed by her sister and embroidered by her mother and auntPHOTOS: NETFLIX, WORNSTORIES/INSTAGRAM
A lot of people were always telling me I couldn't do stuff because of my disability and I would fix them by going and doing it anyway, just to prove a point. - SCHOOL CROSSING GUARD PATRICE JETTER, who was born with a mild disability and walks with a cane. She also acts in stage productions, produces her own public access television show, builds model trains and has taken part in the Special Olympics as an ice skaterPHOTOS: NETFLIX, WORNSTORIES/INSTAGRAM
I wouldn't say I have survivor's guilt. It's more like a survivor's bewilderment. I'm still processing it. - FASHION COMMENTATOR AND WRITER SIMON DOONAN, who got through the tough times of the Aids epidemic with a pair of Lycra leggingsPHOTOS: NETFLIX, WORNSTORIES/INSTAGRAM
Never do a gig without a codpiece. Gives you that little extra oomph. I'm not even sure I can play the saxophone without this. - SAXOPHONIST TIMMY CAPELLO on his signature accessory onstage, a gift from legendary singer Tina Turner when they were touring in the 1980s and 1990sPHOTOS: NETFLIX, TIM CAPPELLO/ FACEBOOK
Me, I looked in the mirror and I liked what I saw. And that made all the difference in the world to me. - EX-CONVICT RUDY on changing into a simple plaid shirt and work pants after 41 years in prisonPHOTOS: NETFLIX, TIM CAPPELLO/ FACEBOOK
There's nothing I miss wearing. But... you gotta wear footwear. I can't imagine having my feet naked. - NATURALIST DIANE with her partner Paul, who live in a nudist community in FloridaPHOTOS: NETFLIX, TIM CAPPELLO/ FACEBOOK
While I didn't have her, this was my way of remembering her and having her with me even when she wasn't. - MIKE AFRICA JR, whose mother gave birth to him in prison. He was raised by his grandmother for decades, during which the only thing he had of his mum was a tattered blanket. His parents were paroled in 2018PHOTOS: NETFLIX, TIM CAPPELLO/ FACEBOOK
Published: 
36 min ago
Netflix docuseries Worn Stories explores the meaning of clothes, besides their obvious functions of hiding people's nakedness and protecting them from the elements.

The eight-parter, based on a 2014 best-selling book of the same name by Emily Spivack, is equal parts whimsical, poignant and chicken soup for the soul. Since its premiere on Netflix on April 1, it has become one of the most popular shows on the streaming website.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 23, 2021, with the headline 'Clothing confessionals'. Subscribe
