Clothing confessionals

Netflix docuseries Worn Stories explores the meaning of clothes, besides their obvious functions of hiding people's nakedness and protecting them from the elements.

The eight-parter, based on a 2014 best-selling book of the same name by Emily Spivack, is equal parts whimsical, poignant and chicken soup for the soul. Since its premiere on Netflix on April 1, it has become one of the most popular shows on the streaming website.