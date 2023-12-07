BRANDED CONTENT

Christmas shopping for her: Where to find beautiful gifts the women in your life will adore

Sensational fragrance gift sets and limited-edition festive make-up collections abound at Raffles City Singapore, which has been newly rejuvenated in time for the holiday season

From limited-edition make-up to sensational fragrances, visit Raffles City to find stunning gifts for the beauty enthusiasts in your life. PHOTOS: DIOR BEAUTY AND PENHALIGON’S
Updated
Published
33 min ago

On the hunt for the ideal Christmas present for your significant other or beloved family member? Discover a treasure trove of opulent make-up products and captivating perfumes for all the special people in your life at the recently revamped Raffles City.

Nestled on Level 1, the beauty enclave offers a plethora of enchanting, ready-to-gift selections. These include limited-edition seasonal products from coveted brands such as Dior Beauty and Givenchy, ensuring a gift as unique as your recipient. 

Enhance your shopping experience amidst the magical atmosphere created by the mall’s landmark collaboration with Jo Malone London, featuring the brand’s first Christmas tree in Singapore. 

Jo Malone Christmas Tree at Raffles City
The Jo Malone Christmas Tree at Raffles City makes for a gorgeous photo op. PHOTO: RAFFLES CITY

Standing at 15-m tall, the extraordinary centrepiece features a larger-than-life gingerbread man, a whimsical carousel and other sweet decorations that include Jo Malone’s unmistakable cream-and-black gift boxes. And to up the ante, top spenders at Raffles City can stand to win a $1,000 eCapitaVoucher and a six-month Raffles Prestige membership.

Dazzling retro-glam make-up 

For make-up enthusiasts, there are gifts with a festive touch at Givenchy (#01-40B). The brand’s Festive Winter Night holiday make-up collection by creative director Thom Walker offers a refreshing twist on Givenchy's celebrated classics, from the Le Rouge Interdit lipsticks to the Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Highlighter and Le 9 Eyeshadow Palette.

Givenchy Festive Winter Night holiday makeup collection
The Givenchy Festive Winter Night holiday make-up collection features a new lipstick shade, Nude Thrill, and an eyeshadow palette. PHOTOS: GIVENCHY

A highlight of the collection is the Le Rouge Interdit Intense Silk in Nude Thrill No 554, at $62. This new lipstick shade captivates with its orangey beige hue and boasts a radiant, semi-matte finish. It's uniquely embossed with a 4G logo, echoing Givenchy's famed couture monogram, and encased in a dazzling silver sequin design.

Other gifts to consider include the brand’s first Holiday collection eyeshadow palette, the Le 9.10, at $106, which features nine high-pigment shades; and two variants of the Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Liquid Highlighters, at $69 each.

Shimmer and shine with elegant, bold designs

For luxurious gifts reminiscent of the prettiest jewels, step into the Guerlain boutique (#01-40) at Raffles City. The maison’s holiday make-up collection pays homage to its fantastic animals, making their appearance in stylish scales, rhinestone-scattered fur or speckled velvet.

The limited-edition Guerlain holiday collection features iconic make-up products in beautiful animal-inspired package designs. PHOTOS: GUERLAIN

The signature Rouge G lipstick unveils two mesmerising new case designs: Glittery Tiger (adorned with velvet tiger stripes and holographic accents) and Feline Fantasy (draped in a striking green and black leopard print), at $53 each. There are also three fresh shades to colour her fancy: N°234 Roaring Red, N°521 Flamingo Pink, and N°41 Untamed Garnet, at $54 each. 

The collection also introduces the limited edition Ombres G 879 Glittery Tiger eyeshadow quad, at $148. Encased in a velvet tiger-striped case with sparkling accents, the palette features a selection of intense shades to create a variety of looks: a vibrant gold, a gold-flecked green with a metallic finish, a soft and pearly satin pink, and a matte purple.

For an added touch of radiance, the Meteorites Fierce Glow, at $111, offers a festive twist on the brand’s iconic 2 Light Meteorite – now presented in an exquisite case inspired by the intricate patterns of tortoise scales.

Vintage-inspired beauty treasures

Pamper her with Dior Beauty’s attractive array of beauty offerings, from limited-edition advent calendars to fragrance coffrets and a holiday make-up collection, all available at the brand's Raffles City boutique (#01-02B). 

Rouge Dior Makeup Clutch
The Rouge Dior Makeup Clutch is a limited-edition item available at the Raffles City store. PHOTO: DIOR BEAUTY

She’ll love to doll up with exquisite make-up products from the Dior Beauty Christmas Holiday Look Collection. Of note is the limited edition Rouge Dior Makeup Clutch, at $490, a collector’s pride inspired by vintage Christian Dior powder compacts. The oblong, striated gold metal clutch adorned with the creator-couturier’s initials comprises Dior’s iconic Rouge Dior 999 lipstick and three refills in different shades.

Shower her with daily surprises courtesy of Dior Beauty’s curated advent calendars, each filled with beauty trinkets to pamper her all the way till Christmas.

The Le Mini 30 Montaigne, at $210, features four miniature versions of iconic Dior products including skincare, fragrances and lipstick. For a more luxurious gift, the Le 30 Montaigne Advent Calendar, at $995, features 24 miniatures, ranging from refined fragrances to skincare, make-up and scented candles.

Unique and playful gift sets and fragrances 

Established in London in 1870, Penhaligon's olfactory creations have even been recognised by the British royal family. This season, the Penhaligon boutique (#01-27) is filled with unique toy-themed fragrance gift sets and advent calendars for your choosing. 

Gifting is made easy with curated beauty and lifestyle sets from British brand Penhaligon’s. PHOTO: PENHALIGON’S

Dive into playful perfumes with The Toy Chest advent calendar, at $770, which features 24 scented surprises, from fragrances that include The Tragedy of Lord George, Elisabethan Rose and Blenheim Bouquet, to candles, soaps, hand creams, perfumes and lip balms.

Another item for your shopping list is the Luna Festive Gift Set, at $350, a space spinner that leaves behind whiffs of bergamot and jasmine. 

A luxurious fragrance for her collection

Present her with a gift of refined elegance from Creed's first standalone store (#01-39C) in Singapore, located in Raffles City. 

Since its grand opening in October 2022, the boutique has been a haven for fragrance aficionados, offering an extensive collection of the maison’s luxurious handmade scents, including the Royal Exclusives line.

new Carmina eau de parfum
The new Carmina eau de parfum is perfume maison Creed’s first woody amber floral fragrance. PHOTO: CREED

A standout offering is the new Carmina eau de parfum, from $315 (30ml), a bold and sultry scent embodying the essence of Creed's storied tailoring heritage. Launched in September this year, it features notes inspired by Henry Creed’s haute couture sketches that were recently unearthed in the private rooms of the Creed maison in Paris.

Fusing top notes of black cherry and pink pepper with delicate undertones of violet and muted rose, the Carmina scent evolves with the warmth of saffron and the softness of musks and ambers, culminating in the richness of luxurious cashmere wood – perfect for the discerning perfume collector. 

Gift and glean rewards at Raffles City this Christmas

American Express Christmas Wonder pop-up store
Christmas Wonders pop-up store presented by American Express Platinum. PHOTO: RAFFLES CITY

As part of Raffles City’s Ginger, Spice & All Gifts Nice Christmas celebration, shoppers have a bounty of festive shopping promotions at their bidding. 

  • From now until Dec 31, 2023, be one of the top 10 spenders to receive $1,000 eCapitaVoucher and a six-months Raffles Prestige membership.
  • Enjoy an exclusive members-only complimentary gift-wrapping service and redeem festive trinkets with a minimum spend of $150 in a single receipt at the Christmas Wonders pop-up store presented by American Express Platinum. Available for American Express Centurion and Platinum Charge Card Members only.

Terms and conditions apply. 

Visit this website to find out more about Raffles City’s Christmas 2023 deals.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top