Check in, chic out: Boss House Bali brings style and sophistication to island living

SINGAPORE – In the world of high fashion, it is no longer just about stepping out in style, but stepping into style.
Fashion houses such as Versace, Armani and Bulgari have already checked into the hospitality game with their lavish hotels across Australia, the Middle East and Asia, turning luxury living into an art form.
Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton’s first hotel is set to open its doors in 2026 in Avenue des Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Not to be outdone, German-based fashion and lifestyle label Boss has suited up to join the trend with a temporary villa takeover. Boss House Bali, a newly built private villa launched in partnership with luxury vacation rental management company The Luxe Nomad, is open for stays from June 16 till Aug 31.
Tucked away in a quiet suburb of Pererenan, about 20 minutes from Canggu Beach, Boss House Bali is designed by Bali-based German architect Alexis Dornier.
Known for his avant-garde architectural marvels that effortlessly blend in with the tropical landscape, Mr Dornier is the visionary behind a string of prestigious luxury retreats dotting the island, including Lost Lindenberg and Bond Bali.
The three-storey structure of Boss House Bali has six tastefully appointed bedrooms kitted out in Boss amenities, from the brand’s signature bedding to bathrobes to towels from the Boss Home collection.
While fashion remains the cornerstone of Boss, the Home collection – which encompasses luxury homeware and writing instruments – has been a staple since 2011. Developed in partnership with Fremaux Delorme, an international French luxury textiles group, it presents a fusion of quality and style that embodies the fashion line.
The brand also pays homage to Bali by employing a distinctive terracotta hue which permeates every corner of the house. Terracotta, derived from the phrase “red clay”, is an element found in about half of Indonesian soils.
But why Bali? According to Ms Nadia Kokni – who is senior vice-president of global marketing and brand communications at Hugo Boss, the parent company of fashion labels Hugo and Boss – the Indonesian island attracts a diverse and affluent clientele, and offers an ideal platform to showcase the brand to both locals and international travellers.
She adds that by integrating fashion and lifestyle, Boss House Bali aims to elevate the typical resort stay.
“Guests can immerse themselves in the brand’s world by experiencing its sophisticated design aesthetic, refined craftsmanship and commitment to excellence in every aspect of their stay, from the villa amenities to the dining options,” she says.
Upon arrival, guests are greeted with a welcome pack fit for a boss: exclusive lifestyle items from Boss, including a notebook, writing instrument, water bottle, cap and beach bag pack.
During the stay, they can explore a fragrance wardrobe featuring scents from the signature fragrance line Boss The Collection. And, as a special treat, guests are entitled to one exclusive in-villa dinner each stay, and can savour dishes from a menu inspired by Boss The Collection.
They can also relax and unwind in the plethora of communal spaces. These include a sunken outdoor lounge and an aquamarine pool with a spiralling water slide.
There is a dedicated villa manager, six butlers and a private chef on standby to tend to guests’ every need.
Ms Kokni says the project took almost a year to launch.
“Cultural sensitivity was a challenge, as we had to balance the brand’s global identity with respect for local culture and customs while establishing a presence in Bali. Ensuring the concept and design of Boss House Bali would resonate with both international travellers and the local community while avoiding cultural appropriation or insensitivity was key,” she says.
The brand carried out thorough research and consultations with local experts, and incorporated elements of local culture by working with Balinese artisans, including a florist, ceramicist and ice-cream maker.
Ms Kokni says Boss House Bali was born out of a keen understanding of evolving consumer preferences, which now prioritise experiences over material possessions.
“In today’s digital age, consumers seek immersive brand experiences that go beyond traditional retail transactions.
“Instead of merely selling our products, we aim to create memorable moments for our consumers, fostering deeper connections and brand loyalty. Through offering an immersive environment where guests can engage with our brand on multiple levels – from shopping to dining to cultural experiences – we elevate the Boss brand from a mere fashion level to a lifestyle destination.”
Info: Boss House Bali will be available for bookings from June 16 to Aug 31 at tinyurl.com/bdzt95tb. Get a 5 per cent discount if you book via hugoboss.com/boss-house-bali. Prices start at $2,708 a night for 10 people, with a minimum of two nights’ stay. It is inclusive of a daily continental breakfast, a complimentary yoga session, an in-villa dinner and a complimentary return airport transfer for four.