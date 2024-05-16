Check in, chic out: Boss House Bali brings style and sophistication to island living

SINGAPORE – In the world of high fashion, it is no longer just about stepping out in style, but stepping into style.

Fashion houses such as Versace, Armani and Bulgari have already checked into the hospitality game with their lavish hotels across Australia, the Middle East and Asia, turning luxury living into an art form.

Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton’s first hotel is set to open its doors in 2026 in Avenue des Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Not to be outdone, German-based fashion and lifestyle label Boss has suited up to join the trend with a temporary villa takeover. Boss House Bali, a newly built private villa launched in partnership with luxury vacation rental management company The Luxe Nomad, is open for stays from June 16 till Aug 31.

Tucked away in a quiet suburb of Pererenan, about 20 minutes from Canggu Beach, Boss House Bali is designed by Bali-based German architect Alexis Dornier.

Known for his avant-garde architectural marvels that effortlessly blend in with the tropical landscape, Mr Dornier is the visionary behind a string of prestigious luxury retreats dotting the island, including Lost Lindenberg and Bond Bali.