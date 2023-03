SINGAPORE – It is a Tuesday evening in Singapore and Zoe Gabriel is at home, looking exactly like she does on social media – smiling yet serious, childlike yet mature.

It was only four days ago that this TikTok teen, who will be turning 18 this April, made headlines again, this time for appearing as a model in an International Women’s Day campaign by home-grown fashion label Charles & Keith. With knee-high boots and her hair slicked black, she looked like a butterfly emerging from the cocoon.