Chanel takes over New Bahru with Parisian cafe-themed pop-up

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Chanel celebrates the launch of its new perfume Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu with an exclusive Coco Mademoiselle Pop-Up at New Bahru.

Chanel opens Parisian cafe-themed pop-up at New Bahru

The chairs are red and white rattan, the tables small, round and high. Transplanted into a room in lifestyle destination New Bahru, they evoke the louche, literary air of a brasserie in Paris’ 6th arrondissement.

French luxury house Chanel has transformed the space into a Parisian cafe to introduce visitors to its new perfume, Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu ($218 for 50ml, $311 for 100ml).

Everything in the place ties back to the flirty scent – a fruitier, more floral spin on its classic Coco Mademoiselle fragrance first released in 2001. The floor and ceiling are pink to match the new scent’s colour, a newspaper given to guests as they enter contains stories about it, including a flash fiction piece written from the perspective of the perfume.

Everything in the place ties back to the flirty scent – a fruitier, more floral spin on its classic Coco Mademoiselle fragrance first released in 2001. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

For visitors, the journey begins with a promotional short film starring American musician and Chanel ambassador Gracie Abrams. At the discovery “bar” in the centre of the room , guests sniff the three main scent components – known as accords – before trying on the final product.

Then, a personal consultation with a beauty adviser who can help apply the line’s new eyeshadow palette Les 9 Ombres ($205) and lipstick, the limited-edition Rouge Coco in Crush ($76).

At the cafe counter, order from a menu of nine free drinks, a mix of coffee and fizzy options. The experience closes at a photo booth, which also contains a landline phone that plays intriguing messages. Pick up the receiver to hear titillating lines like “I never wanted to weigh more than a bird on the man I love”.

Guests will be given a scented keepsake as a door gift.

Coffee at Chanel’s cafe-themed pop-up in New Bahru. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Info: From Aug 20 to Sept 13 at Alma House at 03-03 New Bahru, 46 Kim Yam Road . Open Tuesdays to Sundays, from 10am to 10pm. Admission is free and registration required here.

Casetify opens at Marina Bay Sands

Casetify’s Marina Bay Sands store. PHOTO: CASETIFY

Following the opening of its first Singapore store in Ion Orchard, the global phone case brand Casetify has cut the ribbon on a second boutique at Marina Bay Sands.

The pale pink space has a resort concept. Its customisation bar lets customers accessorise their phones with charm cubes ($9), keychains (from $14) and hooks (from $14).

To mark the opening, the brand launched a store-exclusive capsule collection, Urban Resort: The Singapore Edition, inspired by Singapore heritage. Prices start at $85. Print designs include chilli crab , a Peranakan tile, Singlish words and Singapore’s national flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim orchid.

A host of launch promotions are available. Customers who join the Casetify Club will get a 10 per cent discount and, until Aug 30, Casetify Club members who spend $122 or more in a single receipt will receive a fridge magnet bottle opener and a set of 3D stickers. Until Sept 2, visitors who post photos of themselves with the Casetify Resort, Singapore Edit decor in store on Instagram will enjoy an additional 5 per cent off.

Info: The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, B2-61A, 10 Bayfront Avenue. Open Mondays to Thursdays, from 10.30am to 10pm, and Fridays to Sundays , from 10.30am to 11pm.

Panpuri launches alcohol-free scents

Panpuri’s Care Eau de Parfum range. PHOTO: PANPURI

Popular Thai niche perfume brand Panpuri has launched an alcohol-free collection for skin and hair, called Care Eau de Parfum. The line was developed with the brand’s first alcohol-free Eau de Parfum formula – water based, crystal clear, non-sticky and long-lasting , staying on the wearer for up to eight hours .

The vegan formula is enriched with three active ingredients selected for their skin- and hair-caring properties. Organic aloe vera water helps support hydration. Vegan ceramide derived from rice helps reinforce the skin and hair barrier. Sugar cane complex, a silicone alternative, leaves a silky and smooth touch.

The 10 fragrances from the new collection are designed to be worn three ways. First, as a perfume to be applied to pulse points. Second, as a hair mist to be sprayed onto mid-lengths and ends. Third, as a body mist applied to dry or slightly damp skin for lasting scent.

The fragrances are named after a feeling, like “No one is watching” and “Blue hour letters”. The collection is available in 10ml for $92 and 50ml for $199.

Info: Available at Panpuri Sensorial Boutiques at Takashimaya Shopping Centre and Tangs Plaza

Pazzion Singapore organises walk-and-run charity event

Pazzion Singapore is organising a walk-and-run event in support of “Global 6K for Water” in October. PHOTO: PAZZION

Local shoe brand Pazzion Singapore is supporting World Vision Singapore, a global humanitarian organisation, with a walk-and-run event on Oct 3.

Participants will walk or run 6km to raise awareness of the daily journey needy children make to collect water.

The route begins and ends at Marina Bay Sands Waterfront Promenade. It passes Marina Bay, the Helix Bridge and Marina Barrage.

Through educational sharing on the route, participants will learn about the communities and children they are supporting, the challenges they face in accessing clean water and the lasting impact sustainable water solutions can have on their health, education and future. With every kilometre completed, participants will gain a deeper understanding of these daily realities while helping to bring clean, safe water closer to communities in need, says the brand.

Upon crossing the finishing line, participants can look forward to a post-event treat featuring refreshments from Whittard of Chelsea Singapore, known for its premium teas, coffees and artisanal hot chocolates; Oatside, a home-grown oat milk brand; and Dash Water, a sparkling spring water brand infused with real fruit.

As part of the early-bird registration, the first 200 participants will receive an exclusive event pack worth $90, containing Pazzion merchandise, shopping vouchers and gifts from participating partners, including Elixir by Japanese beauty brand Shiseido, traditional Chinese medicine-inspired wellness tea brand Tily Tea and healthy snack brand Amazin’ Graze.

Info: Register here for $6. The event will be held on Oct 3, 8am.