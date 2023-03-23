CEO of luxe furniture label Christopher Guy has a cosy home with showroom sensibilities

SINGAPORE – When Mrs Kisa Harrison gave birth to her son five years ago, she knew the family would eventually need to find a new home.

At that time, they were living in a three-bedroom apartment at High Street Centre – in the same building as the office and showroom of luxury furniture label Christopher Guy.

The company was founded by her late husband, British furniture design master Christopher Guy Harrison. When he died from cancer in 2020, Mrs Harrison, now 34, took over the reins.

The brand is known for its contemporary, elegant furniture – featured in movies such as Casino Royale (2006) and The Devil Wears Prada (2006) – as well as the patented Chris-X (pronounced as Chris Cross) furniture-leg design, inspired by a ballerina’s pose.

“I like living in a high-rise apartment building,” says Shanghai-born Mrs Harrison. “But it was difficult with a toddler. He was at the age when he had started crawling and was attempting to climb everything. I felt that we needed to move to a home that would allow him to do that without it being dangerous.”

It did not take long for the family to find a new place to live: a ground-floor apartment in a luxury condominium complex a stone’s throw from Orchard Road. “I liked that the location is very central, and yet the estate itself is pretty quiet and peaceful,” Mrs Harrison says.

Unsurprisingly, stepping into the apartment is like walking into a contemporary furniture showroom.

With a chic base palette of cream, wood and white – accented with pops of colour in the form of standalone furniture and artworks – the 3,600 sq ft, four-bedroom apartment is tastefully furnished with Christopher Guy furniture.

“It was definitely a plus that we have our own furniture design company,” says the soft-spoken Mrs Harrison. “Because we do decorative pieces as well, it was easy to turn the space into a cosy home.”

There are two entrances to the home – the main entrance and a private lift that leads to the basement carpark and opens into the living room.

Separating these from the rest of the apartment is a three-panel floor screen, which not only provides some privacy, but also creates an informal foyer.

The living room itself is spacious and bright, thanks to the sliding glass doors that open to an L-shaped outdoor courtyard.