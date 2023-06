SINGAPORE – With its star-studded clientele of American celebrities – including actress Jessica Alba, singer Selena Gomez and reality television star Kourtney Kardashian – one might assume that jewellery label Wanderlust + Co (W+Co) was born in the United States.

So people are often surprised to find out it is a Malaysian brand, says founder Jenn Low. She started the label from her bedroom – then in Melbourne – in 2009, with less than $10,000 of her savings.