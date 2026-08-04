Cartier checks into the Raffles while Hublot hits the beach

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Cartier has opened a 47 sq m shop-in-shop at The Hour Glass inside the historic Raffles Hotel.

New Cartier Shop-in-Shop at Raffles Hotel

Cartier is levelling up its Singapore presence, trading its former VivoCity counter for a 47 sq m shop-in-shop at The Hour Glass inside the historic Raffles Hotel.

This major network upgrade – the French maison’s first in Singapore – blends tropical flair with classic colonial elegance. Guests are welcomed by a lush foliage wall starring the iconic Cartier Panther, softly lit by a custom chandelier inspired by the hotel’s own heritage fixtures.

Complete with an exclusive private viewing room, the boutique gives watch collectors a sharply designed environment to explore Cartier’s latest creations.

On display, the brand is showcasing some serious mechanical elegance. Leading the line-up is the updated Santos-Dumont.

The updated Santos-Dumont's standout feature is a newly engineered, ultra-flexible mesh bracelet with 394 individually finished links. PHOTO: CARTIER

Powered by the hand-wound 430 MC caliber, its standout feature is a newly engineered, ultra-flexible mesh bracelet made of 394 individually finished links measuring just 1.15mm thick for a silky-smooth drape.

Also taking centre stage are the last three Cartier Prive collections, an annual limited series capsule celebrating the maison’s historic and iconic watch shapes.

Tissot’s PR 100 Tour de France 2026 Special Edition

Tissot’s PR 100 Tour de France 2026 Special Edition blends cycling heritage with solid everyday specifications. Housed in a 40mm sandblasted black PVD case with a Tour de France engraved bezel, the watch features an anti-reflective sapphire crystal for sharp visibility.

The asphalt-textured dial directly references the road, equipped with a practical pulsometer scale and a yellow-to-black gradient seconds hand honouring the race’s signature colours.

Tissot’s PR 100 Tour de France 2026 Special Edition is housed in a 40mm sandblasted black PVD case with a Tour de France engraved bezel. PHOTO: TISSOT

Built for versatility, it includes a quick-change system to easily swop between a black-and-yellow textile strap for active wear and a sleek, black rubber strap for daily use. It is delivered in a custom presentation box highlighting historic mountain passes. Price: $610

Bell & Ross BR-05 GMT Green Steel

The BR-05 GMT Green Steel has a dial with a striking sage green hue, achieved through a meticulous three-step sunray brushing and varnishing process. PHOTO: BELL & ROSS

Bell & Ross is taking its signature “circle within a square” cockpit design from the tarmac to the terminal with the new BR-05 GMT Green Steel. Evolving from the iconic BR-03, this 41mm urban traveller pairs an integrated bracelet with a dual-time display.

The dial’s striking sage green hue is achieved through a meticulous three-step sunray brushing and varnishing process, with the surface shifting dynamically with the light to reveal deep, silver-toned reflections.

The watch tracks a second time zone via an independently adjustable arrow hand, accompanied by a green and silver-grey 24-hour peripheral flange to easily distinguish day from night. Price: $8,200 (bracelet), $7,400 (strap).

Hublot Big Bang Sapphire Sky Blue

Hublot is expanding its coloured sapphire line-up with the new Big Bang Sapphire Sky Blue, a vibrant release limited to just 100 pieces.

The Big Bang Sapphire Sky Blue is housed in a 44mm polished sky-blue sapphire case secured by titanium H-shaped screws. PHOTO: HUBLOT

Housed in a 44mm polished sky-blue sapphire case secured by titanium H-shaped screws, the watch puts its mechanical architecture front and centre. At its core beats the manual-winding Meca-10 caliber (HUB1201).

Composed of 223 parts, this skeletonised, Meccano-inspired movement is fully visible through the sapphire case and matte sky-blue dial. It boasts a massive 10-day power reserve driven by twin parallel barrels.

Enthusiasts will appreciate the unconventional rack-and-pinion system, which moves horizontally across the dial to indicate the remaining power. The watch comes with a structured sky-blue rubber strap and is backed by an extensive 10-year warranty. Price: $113,700.

Hublot’s pop-up at Ngee Ann City showcases the Big Bang Summer 2026 collection. PHOTO: HUBLOT

Meanwhile, Hublot is staging a Saint-Tropez-inspired pop-up at the Level 1 Atrium of Ngee Ann City, which runs until Aug 11. The beach-themed space showcases the Big Bang Summer 2026 collection, highlighting ultra-hard, scratch-resistant pastel ceramic chronographs and tourbillons in mint, pink and sky blue.

Blancpain Villeret Ultraplate 38mm

Blancpain is giving its classic dress watch a subtle but welcome refresh with the new Villeret Ultraplate 38mm. At a highly wearable 38mm wide and just 8.35mm thick, the stepped case features lightly tweaked proportions and comes in polished steel or 18k red gold.

Powering the Blancpain Villeret Ultraplate 38mm is the automatic Calibre 1150 which has a four-day power reserve and new openworked rotor. PHOTO: BLANCPAIN

The real story is the updated dial. The traditional “XII” is replaced by a “JB” monogram, while the resized solid gold Roman numerals sport brushed tops and polished bevels. Luminous leaf hands and a larger date window add everyday practicality.

Configurations include a striking sunray salmon dial in steel, alongside three smooth opaline beige variants, including a boutique-exclusive steel model with yellow gold accents.

The watch’s automatic Calibre 1150 offers a robust four-day power reserve and new openworked rotor. It is fitted with quick-release nubuck alligator straps. Price: $15,000 (steel), $30,800 (red gold).